Taylor Swift praised Ella Langley during their hug at the CMA Awards, according to a lip reader’s interpretation of their exchange.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling offered her reading to The Mirror US, which reported that the greeting happened before Ella beat Taylor to an award.

The ceremony took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Both singers were nominated for Single of the Year, but Ella’s Choosin’ Texas took the prize.

Taylor, 36, had been in contention with I Knew It, I Knew You. The other nominees included Lainey Wilson’s Somewhere Over Laredo and Cody Johnson’s The Fall.

Taylor was at the CMAs (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift’s greeting to Ella Langley

Their meeting happened as Taylor entered the venue with Brittany Mahomes, the paper said. She spotted Ella, 27, among the crowd and went over to embrace her.

The pair were filmed talking before Taylor rejoined Brittany and continued towards their seats. Hickling interpreted the conversation as an affectionate exchange, with Taylor offering praise to her fellow nominee.

According to the lip reader, Taylor said: “You are so sweet. You are so awesome.”

Ella was facing away from the camera during their conversation. Hickling also interpreted a further comment from Taylor as an expression of affection before they went their separate ways.

Ella won a record six awards last night (Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

Ella Langley’s winning song and Taylor Swift’s performance

Accepting her award, Ella described Choosin’ Texas as a song created during an afternoon writing session. She spoke about her gratitude and her disbelief at its success.

For Taylor, the ceremony also included a return to the CMA stage. It was her first performance at the awards in 13 years.

She performed a mash-up of her nominated song and Our Song, her 2006 track.

I Knew It, I Knew You featured in Disney’s Toy Story 5. In an Instagram post about writing it, Taylor described creating something for Jessie as both a new challenge and a familiar experience.

She also thanked Andrew Stanton for considering her for the project when he wrote the film.

Read more: Dolly Parton honoured at CMA Awards in beautiful tribute as Taylor Swift spotted ‘tearing up’

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