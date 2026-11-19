Donald Trump appeared to rest his eyes while Chinese president Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at a summit in China, with social media users accusing him of falling asleep.

In footage shared by Newsweek on X, the 80-year-old is seen seated with his eyes apparently closed during the address. Russian president Vladimir Putin was also among those attending the summit.

Trump was accused of falling asleep (Credit: VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump’s previous comments about his health as he’s accused of falling asleep

Trump has previously insisted he is in good health, including after a medical examination in May.

In a Truth Social post following his six-month physical, he said everything had “checked out PERFECTLY”.

The appointment was his third publicly disclosed check-up with US Navy physician Dr Sean Barbabella since October 2025. It was also his fourth publicly disclosed examination since returning to the White House.

A White House spokesperson defended him that month after CNN medical analyst Dr Jonathan Reiner questioned his health.

The spokesperson said: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.”

More recently, Trump told a Reuters reporter on October 30 that he felt perfect.

Before the summit footage, he had also reportedly appeared to struggle to stay awake during a September 11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon.

The president was slammed (Credit: Xinhua/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump footage prompts critical comments

During the summit clip, Jinping can be heard speaking in Chinese while Trump remains seated.

At one point, the American president’s eyelids appear to lift slightly, and his eyes become visible. Canadian prime minister Mark Carney can also be seen taking notes during the address.

Among the social media reactions were several comments describing the moment as embarrassing.

One commenter wrote: “How did we let him become president again?!?!?! It’s so embarrassing.”

“Shhh. Don’t wake him. He’s dreaming about winning a Nobel Peace Prize,” another quipped.

“That [bleep] is truly embarrassing at the highest level! Wow!” a third wrote.

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