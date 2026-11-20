Carys Zeta Douglas admitted she wishes her dad Michael Douglas wasn’t 82 years old.

She is the 23-year-old daughter of the Hollywood legends, Michael and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The famous offspring spoke candidly about having an older dad and how illness impacted them as a family.

“Having an older father is an enormous gift; however, sometimes I wish he weren’t 82, even though I am very grateful for his experience and wisdom,” she told ELLE SPAIN.

“I don’t think I’ll ever fully understand death or find a definitive answer. Even so, it’s okay to think about it; illness forces you to live with that possibility every day.”

Carys, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones hit the red carpet (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Michael Douglas’ cancer battle

When Carys was seven years old, Michael was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer in the August of 2010.

The Basic Instinct actor was found to be cancer-free the following year after chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Speaking about that difficult time, she told the magazine: “As a child, I didn’t fully understand that my father could have died when I was seven.”

Michael has three children. He shares his eldest Cameron with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Meanwhile, he has his two younger children Dylan and Carys with his wife Catherine.

Michael shared it was difficult for his children during his cancer battle. He wrote in his memoir One Helluva Ride: “The kids were too young to understand how these magazines operate, so it was traumatising for them.”

Cancer had a huge impact on his outlook on life for the better. He added: “My priorities changed. Cancer showed me what family is. It made feel a love that I never knew really existed.”

Read more: Jackson 5 star Marlon Jackson shares health update as he reveals he’s been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate 26 years

It comes as Michael and Catherine celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. The high-profile celebrity couple shared loving social media posts with photographs.

Marking the occasion, Michael wrote on Instagram: “Wow, 26 years! Time is flying by, but such a lovely time. Happy anniversary my darling!”

Catherine also shared her own Instagram post saying: “I love you to the end of the world and back! Happy 26th Wedding Anniversary.”

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