Bruno Mars has announced that his dad, Peter Hernandez, has died aged 74.

The 41-year-old singer, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, shared the news in an emotional Instagram tribute. He accompanied his message with several photographs of his dad, including a picture of the pair embracing.

Bruno began by remembering their final hug and explaining how much his father had taught him: “Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said that he’s the man who taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

Bruno Mars’ dad helped take the singer to the stage

Brooklyn-born Peter was a Latin percussionist who moved to Honolulu, Hawaii. He performed in local bands and ran a family musical revue in Waikiki, introducing his children to entertainment from an early age.

For Bruno, those first steps into performing came when he was still a toddler. His father helped him get started as a miniature Elvis Presley impersonator.

Alongside those early appearances, Peter’s record collection, rhythmic training and showmanship helped shape the musician his son would become. Bruno has frequently credited those influences with informing his sound and stage presence.

Speaking to MidWeek in 2014, Peter offered his own memory of a young Bruno’s enthusiasm for entertaining: “He was a ham. As soon as he could walk and express himself, he had to be in the middle of everything and wanted to be a part of whoever he’d seen on TV.”

Both of Bruno’s parents have died (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bruno pays tribute to his family

Music also became part of his siblings’ lives. Bruno’s brother, Eric Hernandez, plays drums in his band, The Hooligans.

His four sisters — Presley, Jaime, Tiara and Tahiti — previously performed together as the vocal group The Lylas.

Bruno’s Instagram farewell also included a reference to his late mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot. A singer and hula dancer, she died in June 2013, aged 55.

Turning from his father’s musical guidance to what he meant to the family, Bruno ended his tribute with a personal goodbye: “He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes, he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again. I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me.”

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