Tina O’Brien ‘traumatised’ and taking time out of Corrie after being punched in brawl outside her £1m home

Tina O’Brien is reportedly taking a break from Coronation Street following reports she’s “traumatised” after attempting to break up a fight outside her home.

Soap star Tina, 40, became entangled with a group of teenagers in the cul-de-sac she lives in after rushing to protect a young girl, according to The Sun.

The Sarah Barlow actress was reportedly struck and had her hair pulled. Footage shows the teenage girls kicking each other, and then Tina wading in to break up the fight. The pair are seen wrestling with each other and with Tina, who briefly gets the girl in a headlock.

Tina is now said to fear “reprisal attacks” following the incident last Friday (March 15) in Bramhall, Stockport.

Today (Friday March 22) The Sun reports Tina – who was praised by the mum of a youngster she stepped in to help – has held a crisis meeting with soap bosses. It is claimed they offered her their “total support”. Tina is said to have told them she was defending her home from girls “spoiling for a fight”.

Furthermore, the tabloid claims Tina has been given a week off work because of the incident.

Soap bosses ‘have been very sympathetic’

A unnamed source told The Sun: “Tina went straight to meet her Corrie bosses this morning. She told them she was the victim here, and they have accepted that. They also think the incident has traumatised her so have been very sympathetic. Tina has been left really shaken as a result and they told her to take a week off.”

A friend of Tina is also quoted as saying she could ramp up security at her £1 million home, where she lives with husband Adam Crofts and her two kids.

The star’s rep said: “Tina was the victim of an unprovoked incident outside her home which she has reported to the police.”

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are investigating reports of an assault in Stockport between 8pm and 9pm on 15 March.”

ED! has approached a representative for Tina O’Brien for comment.

