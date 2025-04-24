Gerard Kennedy dies aged 93
The family friend published a statement, writing: “Vale Gerard Kennedy. 1932 – 2025. An iconic Australian actor of many decades. Well-remembered by Prisoner fans for his portrayal as terrorist Al in The Wentworth Siege episodes.”
Gerard Kennedy as Pat Scully on Neighbours
In 2002, Gerard Kennedy had a brief role on Neighbours as Pat Scully.
The dad of Joe Scully, Pat had grown apart from his children after abusing his wife when drunk. He’d also abused his three children – Joe, Tom and Mick – too.
When Pat turned up in 2002 wanting to build bridges with son Joe, Joe didn’t want to hear what he had to say.
With Joe suspecting Pat of stealing, Joe realised he had been wrong. But, after giving his dad some time to explain things, he was disheartened when Pat continued to defend his abusive actions. Joe then drove Pat to the bus station, begging him to leave.
In the end, with Pat being involved in a big accident on a farm in Bendigo, he ended up giving Joe his inheritance. Joe then used the money to take over the business from his father.
