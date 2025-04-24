Neighbours and Pat Scully star Gerard Kennedy has sadly died at the age of 93, a recent statement put out reveals.

A family friend of Gerard’s published a social media statement, confirming the sad news.

The star appeared in Neighbours in 2002, playing the role of Joe Scully’s father – Pat.

Gerard died aged 93 (Credit: 9News)

Gerard Kennedy dies aged 93

The family friend published a statement, writing: “Vale Gerard Kennedy. 1932 – 2025. An iconic Australian actor of many decades. Well-remembered by Prisoner fans for his portrayal as terrorist Al in The Wentworth Siege episodes.”

As well as appearing in the Australian soap Neighbours, Gerard also had roles in Division 4, and Prisoner. In the latter, he played terrorist Al in The Wentworth Siege episodes.

Gerard’s career spanned over five decades, with the actor winning the ‘Most Popular Personality on Australian TV’ award in the years 1971 and 1972.

His most recent appearance on the screen was in 2015, appearing in the ABC programme Glitch.

Gerard played Pat Scully on the soap (Credit: Amazon FreeVee/ Channel 5) Gerard Kennedy as Pat Scully on Neighbours In 2002, Gerard Kennedy had a brief role on Neighbours as Pat Scully. The dad of Joe Scully, Pat had grown apart from his children after abusing his wife when drunk. He’d also abused his three children – Joe, Tom and Mick – too. When Pat turned up in 2002 wanting to build bridges with son Joe, Joe didn’t want to hear what he had to say. With Joe suspecting Pat of stealing, Joe realised he had been wrong. But, after giving his dad some time to explain things, he was disheartened when Pat continued to defend his abusive actions. Joe then drove Pat to the bus station, begging him to leave. In the end, with Pat being involved in a big accident on a farm in Bendigo, he ended up giving Joe his inheritance. Joe then used the money to take over the business from his father.