Major soap star reportedly arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys

Reports suggest that a major soap star has been arrested on suspicions of sexually abusing five underage boys, The Sun claims.

The unnamed actor has had a major role on a soap. The actor has denied these sexual abuse claims and is on bail.

Police were said to have seized computers and documents, then arresting the soap star on suspicions of sexual abuse.

Soap star arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of underage boys

The Sun has reported that police have arrested the major soap star over historical sexual abuse allegations. The star is being investigation after allegations were made relating to their treatment of minors whilst working on well-known TV shows.

The police were looking for evidence over allegations of sexual abuse, with police searching the star’s home earlier this month.

The star denies these historic allegations, with both the star and their family being left shocked by this investigation.

The sexual abuse claims date back to the 1990s. This was when the star was working on some hugely popular British TV shows.

Similarities were found within each of the five allegations made regarding the minors and the star with the reported child victims now being adults.

Soap star on bail following arrest

Following the arrest, police have spoken out about the events that unfolded this month relating to the big soap star.

The police have revealed that the star was detained following the investigation into child sex offences. The five victims, now men, were teenage boys at the time of the offense.

A police spokesperson told The Sun: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of historical child sex offences involving five victims.

“Officers investigating allegations relating to the 1990s detained a man.

“He was arrested on suspicion of several sexual offences relating to five men who were teenage boys at the time of the alleged offending.”

The star has now been granted bail as the investigation into these cases continues.

