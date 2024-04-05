Emmerdale: Tom and Ruby should get together, fans note

Yesterday over in Emmerdale village (Thursday, April 4), Ruby started a fight in the Woolpack and accidentally elbowed Chas in the chest.

Elsewhere in the Dales, Tom got angry and trashed his own house whilst staging a burglary.

Emmerdale fans have now spotted similar traits in both characters and have suggested that Tom and Ruby form a couple.

Emmerdale: Tom and Ruby turned to violence

In Emmerdale’s most recent episode, Ruby wasn’t happy that Caleb was prioritising the Dingles over her.

Due to this, she headed to the Woolpack and lashed out at her husband in front of her family.

However, she accidentally ended up hurting Chas in the process. She then quickly apologised for her actions but failed to gain everyone’s forgiveness.

In other areas of the village, Tom went on his tracking app and realised that Belle had lied about being at work.

Confronting her at The Hide, Tom saw Belle socialising and pretended that he was okay with it.

When he returned back home though, he trashed the place and pretended that it was a break in whilst promising to protect Belle.

Emmerdale fans matchmake Tom and Ruby together

With Tom and Ruby both showing their violent sides last night, fans have joked that they should both get together as they have similar qualities.

One fan commented: “Ruby is unhinged, she should shack up with Tom, they’d make the perfect messed up couple!”

A second Emmerdale fan suggested: “Perhaps Tom and Ruby could get together.”

Another person said: “Ruby and Tom would make a good couple…”

A fourth fan added: “How long before the mad people writing this have Tom and Ruby have an affair and try to murder all the Dingles like some broken couple of weirdos.”

Emmerdale: What’s next for Tom and Ruby?

Next week, Ruby tries to win the Dingles over by buying them gifts and gathering them in the pub for a karaoke performance. But, will it work?

Tom also tries to act like a hero when Piper the dog goes missing under Vinny’s watch. Will she be found?

