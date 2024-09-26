Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom traps Belle in sinister confrontation

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 26), Tom traps Belle in a sinister move. Is she in danger?

Elsewhere, Laurel and Charles argue about their plans for the Harvest Festival, but their anger quickly turns into something else entirely.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Tom blocks Belle’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom traps Belle

Appearing to have revised her opinion on Tom, Amelia arranges to meet privately with Belle to talk about him.

In yesterday’s episode, (Wednesday, September 25),Tom told Amelia that he loved her. She responded by telling him she’d do anything for him. So can Amelia be trusted?

While Belle waits alone at the Dingles for Amelia, she’s terrified when Tom lets himself in.

Tom blocks Belle’s exit and locks the door… What has Tom got planned?

Charles and Laurel’s fury quickly turns to passion (Credit: ITV)

Laurel and Charles give into passion

Charles is enraged when he realises Laurel has gone ahead with her ideas for the Harvest Festival without consulting him first and he snaps.

However, there is a thin line between love and hate and the pair quickly end up kissing.

Shocked by their attraction to each other, the pair enjoy some back and forth banter before eventually heading upstairs.

Meanwhile, Manpreet is busy telling Jai that he should tell Laurel how he feels about her, and she decides she’ll do the same with Charles.

With her mind firmly made up, Manpreet heads to Woodbine Cottage. Will she catch them in the act?

John saves Eric (Credit: ITV)

John accepts a job offer

When John acts fast to prevent Eric’s angina attack, Liam is impressed by his quick thinking.

John awkwardly enjoys the praise and accepts the role of paramedic practitioner that he had previously turned down.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

