Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ruby pressures Caleb to ruin Tracy

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, March 7), Ruby continues to demand that Caleb ruins Tracy so that she won’t go near him again.

Encouraging her husband to prove where his loyalties lie, Ruby asks him to interfere with Tracy’s business.

But, will Caleb go ahead and cause chaos for his ex fling in Emmerdale spoilers?

Ruby makes her feelings clear (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby asks a lot of Caleb

This evening in the Dales, Caleb struggles in sorting out the insurance for his stolen and crushed cars after Cain, Aaron and Nate’s revenge.

His day goes from bad to worse when Ruby continues to make demands from him regarding Tracy.

She suggests that he ruins Tracy’s forest nursery presentation so that Tracy won’t go near him ever again. But, will Caleb do as his wife wants?

Kerry comes back in style (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry returns to the village

Tonight, Amy and Matty finally agree on a date for their wedding but soon move the topic to the return of Kerry!

Kerry rocks up in the village with PC Swirling next to her, making a rather dramatic comeback. Dressed up in a Cher costume, Kerry explains that her fiancé accused her of stealing.

However, she promises her daughter that she didn’t steal a thing and that the allegations were completely false.

She ensures her that she wants to come back to be a good mum to her. But, can Amy trust her mum?

Charity and the kids reunite (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack have a heart-to-heart

Charity and the kids finally see each other again as she paints on a smile for them.

She makes the brave step in opening up to Mack about how she feels. With Mack showing understanding, things are looking slightly more positive for them both…

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!