Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity wanders off during PTSD struggle

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, March 11), Charity opens up about her fears of abandonment as she continues to struggle with her mental health.

As things get too much for her, she then wanders out of her house without Mack realising.

But, where will Charity go as she heads outside? Can Mack find her in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity has a lot on her mind (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity’s mental health continues to decline

This evening, Charity takes the brave step in opening up about her feelings during a therapy session.

With lots on her mind, Charity tries to process her abandonment issues as she works through her struggles.

Afterwards, Mack chats to Charity but she can’t concentrate on what he has to say.

Instead, she decides to up and leave the house whilst he’s not looking. She’s in quite a state as she exits. But, can Mack track Charity down before it’s too late?

Kerry and Chas decide to be civil (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry and Chas restore the peace

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Chas and Kerry weren’t on the best of terms before Kerry left to work on a cruise ship.

Chas had been having an affair with Kerry’s partner, Al Chapman. After Al’s death, Kerry then upped and left the village for a new start.

However, now that she’s back, Kerry has to face seeing Chas once more. And, tonight, she decides that now’s the time to bury the hatchet.

Hearing Chas on the phone, speaking about her hospital appointment, Kerry decides to be civil.

Feeling for Chas, Kerry then tries to give her some support regarding her cancer diagnosis.

Chas is initially taken aback by Kerry’s sudden change of heart towards her, but soon finds herself opening up to her.

Has Chas found a new friend in Kerry? How long will this peaceful alliance last for?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!