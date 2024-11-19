Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Tom begins to run out of luck

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, justice finally comes for Tom, as his true colours begin to show to those closest to him.

Elsewhere, Ella’s plan to leave the village is halted when Manpreet offers a resolution, and Eric makes an admission to Leyla – and it leaves her absolutely shocked.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Tom’s true colours come out

After pretending to pray to get Amelia to feel sorry for him, she and Tom head to the café to attempt to change Nicola’s mind. Despite the red flags waving in front of Amelia, when Tom hints that he wants them to be engaged one day, she is adamant to prove his innocence.

The couple put on a display of unity at the café, but all they manage to do is infuriate Nicola even more. Amelia publicly defends her boyfriend to those who will listen, but it doesn’t seem to be enough.

As she is the only one in her family who didn’t fall for Tom’s lies, Nicola is still angry at Jimmy for constantly taking his side. Her fury is heightened even more when Tom and Amelia team up. But remaining unimpressed by their attempt, it seems Nicola’s mind is set.

2. Sam is left furious and Tom torments Belle

Sam overhears Amelia and Tom discussing moving away, and heads straight to the police station. Unfortunately for him, it seems the police are still not in any position to charge Tom.

Belle may be home, but she still feels uneasy as there is no progress in Tom’s investigation. After deciding to relax for the day, she heads upstairs. However, she has no idea that Tom has snuck in and stolen one of her tops from her suitcase.

Belle comes downstairs, looking for her top, but she has no clue that Tom is still in her house. When they bump into each other, Tom taunts Belle, who is left visibly shaken. After all she has been through, it seems Tom isn’t ready to leave her alone.

Belle is further shocked when she spots Amelia wearing her missing top. When Leyla and Amelia are surprised at her accusation, Belle quickly leaves. But this may have been Tom’s plan all along, as he lets his anger out on Amelia over the accusations. As he forces her out of the house, his outburst is witnessed by Jimmy and DS Foy, who is there to take him back to the station.

As usual, he tries to talk his way out of things, but will this be the final piece that gets Tom out of Belle’s life for good? And will Jimmy finally accept the truth?

3. Emmerdale spoilers: Ella’s suspicion grows

After their recent breakup, Ella decides it would be best to leave the village, leaving Chas feeling progressively more guilty. Despite the news, and Liam finds himself confessing his love to a shocked Chas.

Manpreet comes up with a solution for Ella, and the pair find themselves moving in together, which secretly upsets Liam, who had been looking forward to his relationship with Chas being out in the open. But will he have to wait long?

Chas and Liam have a cosy chat in the pub, where she asks him to press a slight pause on their relationship until things with Ella have cooled down. But she can’t help but reciprocate his earlier love confession.

Ella has previously quizzed Liam on if there was anyone else, and she believed him when he said no. So when she spots Liam and Chas’ conversation, she begins to feel a tad suspicious. Will she work out what has been going on behind her back?

4. Emmerdale spoilers: Eric leaves Leyla shocked

It’s Eric and Brenda’s engagement party! The couple are all smiles as they celebrate their love with all of their friends. Eric even manages to shock Brenda when he gives a romantic speech, surprising her with a cruise for their honeymoon… But is he hiding something more?

Rodney becomes suspicious of Eric’s new found wealth, and when he quizzes his friend, Pollard remains tight-lipped. However, he clearly gets concerned and leaves his own party early. Leyla spots the whole thing and decides to follow him home.

That’s when she manages to get Eric to open up to her, but what he has to say leaves her completely shocked… What could this admission be? And why is Eric so determined to keep it a secret?

5. Second chances?

With tensions high between Ruby and Steph, Ruby finds herself pleading with her daughter for a second chance. But will there be a thaw in their relationship?

Steph is still struggling with Ruby, but it seems her mum is intent on building a relationship between them. But when her dad, Anthony returns, what he has to say leaves Steph shocked.

After hearing about Anthony’s cancer diagnosis, Steph decides to support him. While she is upset by the news, she finds herself hoping it will help mend the relationship between Anthony and Ruby.. But is she right? And how will this affect Caleb and Ruby going forward?

Read more: Who is leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6:30am, plus 1:40pm and 2:10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @Emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside