Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as special flashback episode reveals huge Ruby secret

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ruby Fox-Miligan’s huge secret from her past is revealed to viewers in flashback scenes. What is she hiding?

Elsewhere, Cain’s arrested as Moira gets some upsetting news about her health.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Ruby flashbacks reveal a secret

In the café, Brenda accidentally informs Anthony of Caleb and Tracy’s affair. Anthony then starts quizzing Caleb as Ruby defends her and her husband’s actions.

Ruby starts to rebuild her bond with Steph, but as Anthony references the past, Ruby starts to feel uncomfortable.

As Steph finds a photo of Ruby on her sweet sixteenth, a special flashback episode takes place. Ruby makes out that she doesn’t remember the occasion but clearly does. Back in 1992, Ruby’s taken back to her birthday as she remembers striking up a bond with a teenager called Rob.

A glimpse into Ruby’s past then reveals a huge secret… What could it be?

Emmerdale spoilers: 2. Cain loses control

Moira plans a surprise party for Cain’s birthday despite Matty airing his concerns. However, Moira starts to worry when Cain stays out for the night and fails to show. With Cain failing to contact her, Moira’s devastated to realise she must receive her pathology results alone.

Moira’s unaware that Cain’s got himself into a spot of bother. After receiving her voicemail, Cain takes his frustration out on Jai’s badly parked car and is then stopped by PC Swirling and is arrested.

PC Swirling kindly allows for Cain to quickly ring Moira. Moira tells him that her results were fine but she then tells Matty that she’ll need radiotherapy…

PC Swirling decides to let Cain off with a caution. Liam then finds drunk Cain in a bad way at the allotment and helps bring him home. Moira decides to tell Cain all about his surprise party and advises him to compose himself ready for it. But, Cain can’t help but think that he’d be better off just telling Moira the truth…

Emmerdale spoilers: 3. Moses doesn’t want to see Ross

Ross is heartbroken when he realises that Moses is scared of him and doesn’t want to spend time with him. As Charity tells Ross to leave, Ross notices the close bond Moses and Mack have. He then decides to stay away from Moses. Will he change his mind though?

4. Angel defends Tom

Angel tries to do everything she can to get Jimmy to read Tom’s letter. Jimmy wants nothing to do with it though, but soon has second thoughts…

Angel manages to emotionally blackmail Jimmy into visiting Tom at the prison. Tom turns on the waterworks but Jimmy tells him that he’ll only let him back into his life if he changes his plea.

Jimmy gives up hope though as Tom continues to blame Belle for his behaviour. Later on, Angel is given a task from Ollie in a bid to help Tom ahead of the trial.

Nicola and Jimmy have no idea that Angel’s about to publicly defend Tom in an online video. What will they do when they find out about this?

5. Will’s torn

Will meets up with Peter in a bid to continue with their plot to bring down Kim. However, he’s taken aback when Peter tells him that their circumstances have changed.

Peter holds off on calling his mystery contact and tells Will he must accept the delay to their plans.

Will feels really guilty when Kim seems genuine about starting afresh this Christmas. Acting on Peter’s advice, Will suggests that he and Kim renew their vows on Christmas Day. Loved-up Kim’s emotional over the suggestion, but will this prompt Will to reconsider his scheming?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside