Emmerdale spoilers: As Belle considers going to the police, Tom takes her hostage

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle Dingle considers going to the police after discovering Tom’s hidden cameras in the house. But, as she mulls over reporting Tom’s invasion, her abusive ex makes a shocking return… holding her hostage.

What will Tom do next?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Arriving at the trashed house, Belle discovers what Tom has been up to (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle makes a shocking discovery

Belle gets a call from landlord Kim telling her that the house has been left in a mess. Arriving to investigate, Lydia supports Belle as they go into the house together.

Inside, Belle finds what looks like a loose screw on the floor. She quickly recognises it as a mini secret camera.

Belle is horrified at the realisation that Tom has been secretly filming her every move. What will she do next?

Lydia shares her experiences with the police with Belle (Credit: ITV)

Lydia opens up to conflicted Belle

The next day, Lydia gently advises Belle that she could go to the police. She is concerned when Belle refuses to report Tom – telling her how she’s scared of having to relive her traumatic experiences at his hands.

Thinking on what she should do, Belle asks Lydia about her experience with Craig and the police. While Lydia’s story is helpful to Belle, Lydia grows upset after dredging up painful memories. Still, she hopes that she has helped Belle to do the right thing.

That evening, the pair reflect on a difficult day, united in their support for each other.

Tom corners a terrified Belle (Credit: ITV)

Tom sets a trap

The next day, having seemingly revised her opinion of Tom, Amelia arranges to meet with Belle.

Alone at the Dingles’, Belle is horrified when Tom lets himself in instead of Amelia. Blocking the exit, he proceeds to lock the doors, trapping Belle.

