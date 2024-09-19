Emmerdale: Ruby’s mum dying after one episode baffles viewers

Fans of Emmerdale have been left surprised at the sudden death of Ruby’s mum. Played by veteran actor Sharon Maughan, Helen appeared in a grand total of one episode before dying last night.

This week Ruby Fox-Miligan‘s estranged mum, Helen, demanded an audience with her daughter from the hospital bed where she was laid up.

After dragging her heels a little, Ruby arrived at the hospital. However, she then learned that her mum had already died.

Helen died during last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Ruby stunned as mother dies

Shell-shocked, Ruby returned home where she told Caleb what had happened. Unbeknownst to her, Caleb was the last person to have seen her mum alive – having blackmailed her for cash the night before.

And, with his cash injection having come through, this left him burdened with quite the secret.

Caleb blackmailed Helen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans confused by Ruby’s mum’s sudden death

Helen’s death wasn’t just a surprise to Ruby and Caleb. Soap viewers were also shocked at this unexpected development, who had expected the casting of star Sharon Maughan to mean a far juicier role.

“They’ve killed Ruby’s mother off already??? Some of the best casting ever and….” started one baffled fan.

They’ve killed Ruby’s mother off already??? Some of the best casting ever and …..‍♂️ #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/tJHZ4odpgi — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) September 18, 2024

“Ruby’s mum had a short stay on Emmerdale,” noted another bemused viewer.

Rubys mum had a short stay on #emmerdale — pete leo (@homebrew19721) September 18, 2024

“Ruby’s mum?? There’s something I didn’t see coming,” said a third.

ruby’s mum?? there’s something i didnt see coming #Emmerdale — Stacey Slater (broden) (@urfavoomf_) September 18, 2024

“What a role to play just to lay in bed and pretend to be dead and get paid for it,” another remarked.

What a role to play just to lay in bed and pretend to dead and get paid for it #Emmerdale — ∙∘✩∙∘ ᥫ᭡ ∘∙✩∙∘ ✨ (@Boppity_Boo34) September 18, 2024

Helen may be dead, but her legacy lives on in the money that she transferred to Caleb before she died. And with Ruby bereft over the fact that she never got closure in her relationship with her mother, she’s unlikely to be happy about Caleb’s little secret.

How will she react when she learns about Caleb’s blackmail?

