Emmerdale: Pollard returned back to his old ways – and fans are loving it

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, April 17), Kerry dashed Amy and Matty’s hopes of their dream wedding as she admitted that she couldn’t afford it.

Eric saved the day though and paid for the wedding, with viewers finding out that he’d conned Kerry.

Emmerdale viewers have now been left thrilled after Eric kept the profit from Kerry’s expensive necklace.

Kerry couldn’t pay for the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Pollard conned Kerry

Yesterday evening, with Amy and Matty all done up for the wedding, Kerry broke the news to Amy that she couldn’t actually pay for the wedding.

Leyla was livid, admitting that the wedding would have to be cancelled. A heartbroken Amy then ran through the village, breaking the devastating news to Matty.

Kerry later started talking to Pollard, explaining that the money from the necklace was going to go towards the wedding. However, she didn’t get as much as she’d hoped for and was unable to cover the costs.

Leyla soon received a phone call from Eric who then offered to pay for the big day so that it could still go ahead.

Thanks to Eric’s generosity, Amy and Matty managed to tie the knot. Amy still wanted Kerry to pack up her things and leave her life for good though.

Viewers then saw Eric meet up with the person who bought Kerry’s necklace, being handed wads of cash. It was clear that he’d conned Kerry and had actually teamed up with the buyer to pocket the profits, with Kerry having been given a false value for the jewellery.

Fans love seeing Eric’s darker side come back out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans thrilled as Pollard schemes against Kerry

Emmerdale fans have been delighted after seeing Eric pull the wool over Kerry’s eyes and cash in on her necklace. They’re loving seeing Eric’s old ways resurface.

One person exclaimed: “Just been catching up with Emmerdale, YES!!! Eric Pollard, still got it!!”

Just been catching up with #Emmerdale YES!!! Eric Pollard, still got it!! — lori sutton (@lori_sutton) April 17, 2024

That’s the Eric Pollard we know and love! Rogue! 👏🏼#Emmerdale — Mark Kelly (JASON WARD🎭) (@singerboy72) April 18, 2024

#emmerdale Oh Eric!! But as it was Kerry you scammed…good job my man! 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Tina (@BrightonTina7) April 17, 2024

Another viewer added: “That’s the Eric Pollard we know and love! Rogue!”

A third person shared: “Oh Eric!! But as it was Kerry you scammed… good job my man!”

Can Amy and Kerry reconcile? (Credit: ITV)

Can Kerry make amends with Amy?

Amy doesn’t want anything to do with Kerry because she let her down at the last minute. However, Kerry was right to think that the necklace would see for enough money to pay for the wedding…

Pollard made himself seem like the hero by paying for the wedding despite actually using the earnings from the necklace sale to pay for it. But, will anyone find out the truth? And, can Kerry and Amy restore their bond?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!