Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that Kim Tate will blackmail husband Will in the divorce battle as they remember that she has something huge on him.

Kim announced her intention to divorce Will last week after he failed to own up about his night of passion with Rose.

Recent scenes have seen the divorce turn nasty, but now fans think Kim will blackmail Will over Malone’s death in order to protect her assets. Could they be right?

Will Kim blackmail Will? (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Malone in Emmerdale?

DI Mark Malone caused havoc during his time in Emmerdale. The dodgy copper was eventually shot and killed by Will’s daughter Dawn Taylor in self defence.

Malone’s former partner Harriet Finch initially took control of the situation and buried Malone in an already occupied grave at the cemetery.

But months later, the daughter of the other man in the grave wanted to exhume her father’s body.

Will then became involved and he dug up and re-buried Malone’s body at Home Farm.

Kim eventually discovered the truth and later moved the body from Home Farm.

The divorce has turned nasty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Kim blackmail plot

With Kim knowing how Malone died and where the body is, could she blackmail Will in order to protect her money in the divorce? Fans think so.

Quoting Kim’s words to Will in a recent episode of Emmerdale, one fan wrote on X: “‘If you want a war you’ve got one. You know exactly who you’re taking on but trust me you will regret this because I never lose.’ Exactly Kim. Hate to break it to Will, he really thinks he can take her on? All she has to do is grass about Malone.”

Another viewer wrote: “I really hope Will doesn’t get much of anything from Kim. Kim definitely needs to use Malone against Will & take a leaf out of Jai’s book & hide her assets.”

A third fan had the same idea, writing: “What did Will see in Kim? OMG I’ve wondered [bleep] Kim ever saw in him. Will’s gotten brave & more stupid because Kim will get him back for selling her horse. Kim could use Malone to get Will to do what she wants.”

So far, Malone has not been mentioned, but could Kim be saving it as a trump card?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

