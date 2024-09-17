Emmerdale: 5 theories on what’s really happened to Nate after ‘bizarre’ exit

Several Emmerdale fans have been wondering what really happened to Nate after he made his ‘bizarre’ exit from the Dales.

Nate’s actor, Jurell Carter, has made it clear he was due to leave the soap for months. Now, fans were left stumped with his sudden and seemingly incomplete departure.

In the past couple of weeks of Emmerdale, Nate has been involved in a few strange storylines, including Moira attempting to kiss him before her brain mass diagnosis.

Nate made his departure from the show last week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nate departure

Despite Nate rejecting Moira, Cain flew off the handle and attacked him. After that, any chance of reconciliation with Tracy was off the cards after she learnt about Nate’s involvement.

Nate has been off cameras since he spoke with John Sugden about whether he should confront Moira.

In Monday’s episode (September 16), Nate spoke to characters through text messages only. Tracy told Vanessa and Victoria that he asked her to stop trying to get in contact because he was a ‘mess.’

Now, several fans think there is more to Nate’s departure than meets the eye. Here are five theories as to what’s really happened to him…

Emmerdale theory 1: Nate kidnapped?

One social media fan suggested that someone may have murdered him. “Is Nate really still alive or is he dead somewhere and someone has got his phone?…”

Several replies suggested that John could be a suspect in the potential murder case. Others suggested it could be him sending the messages to throw off Tracy and others.

“Either Nate really is in Shetland or he’s kidnapped hence going to voicemail. Has Jurell done a goodbye message?,” a second theorised.

John Sugden was hinted to have a dark past (Credit: ITV)

Theory 2: John killed him?

Nate was originally contemplating taking a farming job in Shetland. “Was it Nate that text or someone else? You never know in that village,” asked a third.

John’s supposed ‘dark-side’ has been hinted previously on the show, with him growing angry at Victoria after she found tags with the name ‘Aidan Moore’ in his possession.

Much about his past is unknown, which leaves it up for interpretation.

Theory 3: Nate took his own life

Another theory could be that Nate took his own life off-screen without telling his friends and family.

“Is there going to be an announcement about Nate taking his own life?” asked a user on X.

Nate has been under pressure after the conflict with his job and his separation with Tracy.

Coupled with the attack from Cain, several theories point to him trying to harm himself.

Theories suggest Nate will try to make up with Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Theory 4: Waiting for reconciliation

One attentive viewer believed that Nate hasn’t left the Dales yet and is waiting for the perfect moment to return…

“Have they filmed Zak’s funeral yet? I could see Nate staying away until then and returning home to reconcile with Cain, Moira and Tracy before leaving for good,” noted a user on X.

Could Nate just be biding his time and letting everything cool off before making his return?

His end goal appeared to be getting back in Tracy’s good books. Could they both head off to Shetland together?

Theory 5: He’s off to Shetland

One of the leading theories was that Nate accepted the job in Shetland and started a new life away from the Dales. Following his recent drama, he may of taken the perfect opportunity.

Following his departure, Jurell shared a statement on Instagram.

“Nate’s initial decision of moving to Shetland was for his family. He just felt stuck in a rut,” he explained.

“He was working at the farm and wasn’t making a massive amount of money. Nate mentioned that he could barely afford to rent a place on his current wage, so he knew that things had to change. Moving to Shetland was the drastic change that he needed.

“Nate wanted to have his own space for him, Frankie and his family unit. Everything has now shattered apart, as he’s lost his family and everything else.”

