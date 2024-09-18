EastEnders: Here’s what happens next as new pictures reveal Bobby’s ‘exit plan’ following Anna’s huge betrayal

During tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, September 18), Bobby deals with the fallout of walking in on his best friend kissing Anna.

Freddie and Anna have undeniably developed feelings for each other over the past few months, but things turned complicated when Anna found out she was pregnant.

With Bobby’s actor, Clay Milner Russell, looking set to leave the soap soon, here’s everything we know about what’s to come…

New images show that Bobby could be leaving the Square (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bobby reacts

The episode kicked off directly after Bobby walked in on the secret kiss between Freddie and Anna.

He stormed out of The Vic, followed by Freddie, who apologised profusely for his actions and promised Bobby it wasn’t all as it seemed.

Bobby asked – in front of everyone – whether Anna was pregnant with Freddie’s baby. She asked how he knew and he admitted that he guessed.

Not buying it, Bobby reverted to his old ways and lashed out at Freddie and pushed him into Martin’s stall. Having broken them up, Bobby stalked back home leaving the scene behind.

Anna stalked after him back to No.45 where they both interrupted Louis’ 9th birthday party. After blowing out his candles, the family received a shock when Bobby started ranting at Anna.

Bobby looks ready to leave the square in new photos (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Anna tells Bobby about her abortion

Cindy and Lauren jumped to Anna’s defence, while Peter, Kathy and Ian took Bobby’s side. In the heat of the moment, Bobby revealed Anna was pregnant.

Looking uncomfortable, Anna attracted several questions with Kathy finally asking whether she wanted to keep the baby. She revealed she had started the termination, which caused Bobby to break down in tears.

They stopped the fight and split up Anna and Bobby.

Back at The Vic, Gina, Cindy and Lauren supported Anna and said she did what she thought was right.

Bobby headed over to Anna’s for an explanation, where she explained she would have got rid of the baby even if it was Freddie’s. They both ended things.

Meanwhile, Cindy headed downstairs and told George about Anna’s pregnancy. He expressed concern for Anna and gave her comfort after Bobby left.

Freddie looks guilty at The Vic following the fallout (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s schemes

A spanner was thrown in the works, however, when Bobby opened up to Cindy and said he would be willing to give Anna another chance.

Cindy – of course – was not happy about this. She tried to convince Anna to act on her feelings for Freddie and forget about Bobby, who she said would bore her.

After a heated argument with Ian where she defended Anna, Cindy stormed out of the house and headed to The Vic.

Anna, when talking to Cindy, told her that she’s decided she loves Bobby and wants to be with him. Cindy decided this was not good enough and started her scheming…

She returned home and told Bobby Anna had feelings for Freddie and he should leave her alone. He even considered moving in with Jane in the Cotswolds. Cindy encouraged the idea.

Freddie even tried to reconcile with Bobby and said he would choose him over Anna, but Bobby did not want to hear it.

Looking like he has nothing to stay for, new photos seem to point towards Bobby’s supposed exit plan.

Cindy appears to be comforting Anna in new photos (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bobby leaves the Square?

In the new photos, Bobby looks to be sat down with Ian sharing a very serious conversation. Has he made his mind up about moving to Jane’s?

Ian would be trying to convince his son to stay, but other photos see Cindy supporting Anna, or perhaps laying more of her plans…

Interestingly, Ian attempts to drive Freddie out of the Square as Cindy plots away to get rid of Bobby tomorrow night (Thursday, September 19).

Earlier this year, Clay announced he was leaving the soap to peruse other career options after appearing as Bobby Beale since 2019.

The door was left open and Clay said he would be open to returning to the Square, but maybe Cindy’s schemes could mean the end of Bobby’s story in Walford…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

