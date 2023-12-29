EastEnders: The Six is ‘the same storyline’ as Desperate Housewives say fans

Viewers of EastEnders have been gripped by the current The Six storyline, which saw Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) fatally stab Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) leave Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) in a coma on Christmas Day.

Viewers are waiting to see what the outcome of the storyline will be, but some claim they’ve seen it before.

Fans of the soap have noticed the current storyline is similar to one that aired in Desperate Housewives.

In EastEnders, the six women decided to bury Keanu’s body under Kathy Cotton’s (Gillian Taylforth) burnt out cafe, but it seems her husband Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) saw parts of what happened during a drunken Christmas night walk.

The Six have buried Keanu’s body under the cafe (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders The Six: Has it been done before?

In Desperate Housewives, the four main characters accidentally killed a man with a candlestick in an act of self defence.

But they were spotted by Bree’s ex-husband, who then blackmailed her into getting back with him.

Similarly in Walford, Kathy and Rocky are currently separated, with Rocky trying to win her back.

Thursday’s episode saw The Six try to convince Kathy to get back with Rocky in order to keep him quiet.

Viewers discuss similarities

Fans of the shows have taken to Reddit to share their observations.

One wrote: “It reminds me of the final Desperate Housewives season when they all helped cover a murder and Bree’s boyfriend was a cop.”

Viewers claim the same storyline took place in US show Desperate Housewives (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: EastEnders’ Danny Walters admits playing Keanu has ‘been a blast’ as fans convinced he’s signed movie role

A second added: “I’ve watched all of Desperate Housewives and there’s definitely a lot of similarities with the six women who are the main characters of Albert Square and their storylines and lives play out significantly more than any other character.”

One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write: “That episode was so Desperate Housewives coded.”

Another said: “I seem to recall Desperate Housewives doing the same storyline.”

A final fan commented: “The ladies really did a Desperate Housewives pact.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.