EastEnders spoilers tonight: The police arrest Kathy for the fire

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, November 13), Cindy blames Kathy for putting Peter’s life at risk in the fire.

The police later arrive to arrest Kathy for her involvement in the cafe explosion.

But, will Kathy end up going down for Rocky’s crimes in EastEnders spoilers?

Kathy gets a right shock (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Kathy’s in trouble

The Beales are having a difficult time as Cindy accuses Kathy of causing the fire at the cafe.

As Kathy and Ian have a heart to heart, Cindy’s furious and goes back home in a mood.

George tries to support Cindy before telling her to put any bad blood aside and go back to the hospital.

Cindy seems to have taken George’s advice on board as she tries to forgive Kathy once she’s back at the hospital.

Kathy’s not out of the woods yet though as the police soon turn up to arrest her for her contribution to the fire. But, will she end up behind bars?

Alfie admits the truth (Credit: BBC)

Alfie confesses the truth

Alfie returns from Spain and goes to the hospital for his PSA results with Linda.

Afterwards, Alfie’s emotional when Kat has a go at him for leaving the kids but forgives him when he tells her what’s really been going on. But, what do Alfie’s test results reveal?

Sharon reconsiders things (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Keanu proposes to Sharon – AGAIN!

Sharon doesn’t appreciate Keanu’s sense of humour tonight as she battles with unwanted memories sparked by the fire.

Later on, Sharon allows Keanu to collect Albie from pre-school. She then asks him to repropose to her so that she can accept.

Mitch tries to help Bernadette and Marie (Credit: BBC)

Mitch asks the locals for help

With the fire putting Bernadette and Marie out of work, Mitch asks the locals to help him raise money for them. But, will the Walford residents all chip in?

