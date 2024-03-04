EastEnders spoilers tonight: Special episode sees Bianca return to screens as Whitney’s injured in car accident

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, March 4), a special episode of the soap will air in which viewers will watch events over five weeks unfold.

As Whitney and Zack visit Bianca, Whitney suffers a car accident in a bid to save a child’s life.

But, will Whitney and her baby survive this traumatic incident in EastEnders spoilers?

Whitney and Bianca reunite (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney visits Bianca

Over the course of five weeks, Whitney and Zack stay with Bianca but ask her to keep Whit’s pregnancy a secret as to not upset Sonia.

With two local children – Britney and Taylor – joining them for dinner at Bianca’s, Whit worries for Britney when she catches her searching the bins for food.

Realising that Britney’s mum – Keeley – is a drug addict and after seeing the kids locked outside of the flat, Whitney then goes to confront the mother…

But, how will this go down with Keeley? Should Whitney be interfering in her business?

Whitney tries to protect the child (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney hit by car whilst protecting Britney

As Zack encourages Whitney to go back to Walford with him, Whitney goes to Britney’s school and is stunned to discover that she hasn’t been in education since 2020.

It isn’t long before Sonia turns up at Bianca’s, excited to see everybody…

Later on, realising that Britney has hurt her leg, Whit then speaks to Keeley. Worried for the young girl, Whit tries to give her mum some advice about her parenting.

Upset, Britney runs off prompting Whitney to follow her. However, as a car heads towards the child, Whitney jumps in front to save her.

Unfortunately, it’s Whitney that ends up getting hit by the car and is left half-conscious on the floor as her loved ones rush to help her. Will Whit and the baby be okay?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!