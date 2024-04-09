EastEnders spoilers tonight: Linda makes a decision as The Six form yet another new plan

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Linda realises she needs to act when she finds out the women’s new plan. Johnny vows to sort it, but can he?

Meanwhile, Harvey visits Jade to get answers, but what will he uncover? And, George gets threatened by Eddie. Will he do as his dad says?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Can Linda hold her nerve? (Credit: BBC)

Linda makes a decision

Johnny tells him mum Kathy, Suki and Stacey are keeping the murder weapon as insurance in case it all comes crashing down. Linda reels and faces the prospect of going to prison. Johnny insists he’ll sort it and will get Sharon freed.

However while Linda is having a drink in the barrel store she confides in George. His words help her make a decision about her future.

Meanwhile, the others are filling Denise in on their new plan and it’s fair to say she’s horrified. Phil interrupts them before Linda calls them all to The Vic.

She drops a bombshell and tells them her decision, but will they go along with it? And when Stacey witnesses something on the Square, will another new plan come into play?

Eddie threats leave George with food for thought (Credit: BBC)

George threatened by Eddie in EastEnders spoilers

As he prepares to testify at Eddie’s trial, George refuses to speak to his mum again. Then he gets a message from Eddie summoning him to meet at the Boxing Den.

Eddie tries to convince George not to testify. But when it doesn’t work and George snaps, things get dark.

George tells him Gloria has given evidence too and has also encouraged George to tell the court everything. Eddie then issues a chilling threat. But will George be scared off?

Can Harvey bring Dean down? (Credit: BBC)

Harvey hunts for evidence

Determined to prove Dean is doing something sinister to Jade, Harvey pays her a visit. He steals the pill box in a bid to confront Dean. However, Dean manages to twist things and once again puts the blame on Harvey and Jean.

As Stacey and Linda witness their argument in the Square, whose side will they take?

Yolande knows exactly what Denzel was up to (Credit: BBC)

Yolande catches Denzel out

Upset over being pushed out of her charity plans, Yolande is lifted when Honey offers comfort. However it’s Denzel who gets through as he encourages her to go to her prayer group as it will make her feel better.

But he’s secretly arranged to meet a group of girls at the house while she’s out. As Nugget and Denzel repair their friendship over the steroids, they prepare to welcome everyone over. Only Yolande changes her mind and comes home early – can they cancel the party before Yolande realises what they were up to?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

