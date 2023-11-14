EastEnders spoilers next week: First look as Dean is pushed down the stairs

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Dean Wicks is pushed down the stairs after the launch of his new business goes wrong. Will he survive?

Also coming up, Suki finally confesses her true feelings for Eve and plans her escape. Will she get away from Nish?

Plus, it’s a comeback for Sam Mitchell. And of course, she’s in a whole heap of trouble!

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Dean’s launch day ruined

It’s launch day for Dean and the Beales’ pie and mash shop. But Dean is left furious by the word ‘rapist’ being graffitied across the window.

He’s certain it’s down to Linda and rounds on her in the Square. During a nasty confrontation with her and Knights, Dean says he will sue her for slander.

2. Linda loses everything?

Elaine and George are worried any legal action could result in Linda losing the pub. They seek legal advice from Jack and Linda is left with a terrible decision.

Linda reluctantly agrees to strike a truce with Dean, but her efforts fail. Meanwhile, Cindy and Ian demand Dean backs down or else their business will surely fail.

3. Dean takes a tumble

There’s a tense stand-off at The Vic and George lashes out at Dean, who falls down the stairs. As Dean lies motionless at the bottom, Linda, George and Cindy are in shock. Will he pull through?

4. Linda in turmoil

Cindy calls an ambulance and says she didn’t see what happened. Ian begs her not to lie for George, so she tells the police the truth. Linda then discovers George is on a suspended sentence and will go to prison for this. Elaine makes it clear Linda must say whatever it takes to get George off the hook.

Linda is horrified and then beside herself. But what will she decide to do?

5. Priya kisses Nish

Vinny worries for his mum as she shows signs of stress and exhaustion. He soon discovers she never picked up her prescription for anti-depressants at the doctors.

Meanwhile, at home, Priya is grateful when Nish steps in to resolve an issue for her. Determined to make sure he loves having them around, Priya passionately kisses Nish.

Suki and Vinny are in the doorway and Nish pulls back, horrified. Suki tells Priya to pack her bags and leave. She then accuses Nish of enjoying the kiss.

Suki later changes her mind, knowing if Priya and Avani are around, it will stop her having to be alone with Nish. But will he agree to Priya staying?

6. Suki confesses

Vinny can’t understand why Suki has forgiven Priya so easily. He is upset when Suki reveals the depths of her unhappiness and how much she hates Nish. Vinny tells his mum if she wants to be with Eve, he won’t stand in her way.

Suki tells Eve Vinny has given them his blessing to be together. But Eve doesn’t want to go back to a closeted relationship.

7. Suki plots to leave?

Suki plots to leave and Vinny tries to get her the cash to get away. Meanwhile, Suki makes a last-ditch plea to Eve to come with her.

Stacey urges Eve to commit to her new relationship with Tessa and not go backwards with Suki. Eve is torn, but will she decide to leave with Suki?

8. Sam’s back!

Sam Mitchell crashes back into Walford owing money to a drug boss. She begs Phil to help and Kat is furious Phil is considering paying off Sam’s debts.

When Sam runs into drug boss Camillo, he grabs her by the arm roughly. Kat sees what’s happening and gets Phil to help. He caves, promising to get the money.

9. Ricky rejects Sam

Sam finally goes to see Ricky who is hurt she’s been home for days and not been to visit him or her new granddaughter. Sam insists he and Charli are her priority now, but Ricky is cold. Stacey steps in and Sam is delighted to meet baby Charli for the first time.

10. Alfie starts treatment

Alfie has his first hormone injection and is glad Kat is by his side.

11. Mitch builds bridges

Mitch organises a surprise party for Karen and persuades Sharon to attend. But will the women ever get on?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.