EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics as Keanu’s body is close to being found

EastEnders spoilers for the beginning of January are here and they reveal that builders are about to start work at the cafe – will they find Keanu’s body?

Meanwhile, Linda isn’t coping and neither is Denise. Will Suki and Kathy keep them together?

Also, Lauren doubts her future in Walford, but can anything persuade her to stay?

All this and more in new EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. The Six fall apart

Builders arrive at the cafe to begin work restoring the place. As Kathy, Suki and Stacey panic, Suki desperately tries to stall them.

Linda has just arrived back and sees the chaos at the cafe. Unable to cope she completely starts to unravel.

Stacey offers Linda a shoulder to cry on, but reminds her she must stay sober and keep it together. Enforcing that all of their futures rely on her, can Linda cope with the extra pressure?

Later, Suki convinces the builders to down tools, but she knows they have to move the body fast as it won’t last forever. She then she gets a call that could change everything…

2. The Six decide to move the body

The women know they must move the body, but Denise is unimpressed when Linda gets drunk. Denise lays into her, but Kathy intervenes to stop a row breaking out. However, it’s clear they are all close to breaking point.

The Six agree to meet at the cafe that night and make their excuses to their families to get away. After they put their plan into action, Denise shares her fears, but the others give her little comfort.

3. Lauren confronts Linda

Lauren has been released and returns to Walford to be reunited with Louie. Peter manages to convince Lauren to stay longer.

But when Lauren goes to check Penny’s okay, things get worse and Lauren decides to leave for Tanya’s immediately.

However, Sonia stops her to reveal she’s got another sibling in Walford… Lauren soon bursts into The Vic and demands to know why Linda didn’t tell her Annie was her sister.

4. Lauren decides to stay

Bobby visits Lauren and pleads Peter’s case. His words hit home and she agrees to stay and let Peter see Louie.

Lauren refuses to forgive Penny however, so Sonia takes matters into her own hands.

Penny and Lauren soon decide to move in together, but Peter insists Louie won’t live with someone involved in the drug world.

5. Death hits the Mitchells in EastEnders spoilers

The Mitchells get the news that Aunt Sal has died. It hits Phil particularly hard.

As he thinks over the importance of family he decides to visit Sharon and get access to Albie. However, Zack stops him in his tracks…

6. Sam meddles

Sam wants to get on Phil’s good side and win his respect, so she wades in and confronts Zack over Phil’s access to Albie. Far from being thrilled, though, Phil is furious and humiliates Sam when he finds out what she’s done.

7. Alfie worries for Linda in EastEnders spoilers

Linda fails to show for a planned movie night with Alfie leaving him gutted and worried. Will he find her and discover what’s going on?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

