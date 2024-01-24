Kat in EastEnders has moved into Slaters’ house temporarily after leaving Phil Mitchell. She has brought her three sons, Tommy, Bert and Ernie with her. Plus, Suki has also moved in with Eve.

It seems the house is packed to the rafters – and fans are now confused as to how they all fit.

So just how many rooms does that place have?

EastEnders fans can’t believe another person can fit in the property – so just how big is the Slaters’ house?

Alfie and Freddie have now moved out, but the place is still packed! (Credit: BBC)

Who lives in the Slaters’ house in EastEnders?

With the Slaters worried about how to pay their rent and bills last January, Jean’s boyfriend Harvey moved in.

In September Lily had a baby, adding one more to the Slater brood – and another bed needed in the house.

So that made, Stacey, Jean, Harvey, Eve, Lily, Arthur, Hope, and the new baby. Suki moved in with Eve earlier this year after leaving abusive husband Nish. Now Kat has moved in with Tommy, Bert and Ernie. That makes 13 people living in one house!

Is Stacey taking on too many people? (Credit: BBC)

Fans question the size of the house

Viewers are now very confused over how they all fit.

“I do not understand how there is 13 human beings living in that property. That includes two couples and a teen mum with a newborn. The house has to be at least be a five bed property in east London. No wonder she’s always broke,” wrote one on a Reddit thread.

Another joked: “I think it’s the TARDIS!”

“Almost as big as Eileen’s house in Corrie!” added one more.

A fourth wrote: “Literally it makes no sense.”

Kat has now moved in! (Credit: BBC)

So just how big is the Slaters’ house?

How many rooms are there in Stacey’s house?

In 2023 the Slaters’ landlord, Nish Panesar, was seen ranting to wife Suki about the rent on the property. He was unhappy thinking son Kheerat had let them off lightly due to his relationship with Stacey. During the rant, he revealed just how big the place is.

“You let out a five bedroom house to one family, you get one rent,” he said. “You rent it to five men or five couples, you get five rents.”

So that confirms the house has five bedrooms. So if Stacey has a room, Jean and Harvey share one and Eve and Suki another, that leaves two for all the kids – and Kat!

There’s some discussion that Alfie boarded out the loft for his kids when he was living there, but whether that is still in use, we don’t know.

As Kat negotiates a flat with Nish, she and her boys and likely to move out soon. But let’s hope there’s more than one bathroom in the Slaters’ house until they do!

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.