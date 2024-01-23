EastEnders fans disgusted as soap sets up new love match in Kat and Nish: ‘Where is this show going?’

Last night in EastEnders (Monday, January 22), Nish offered Kat a flat on a rent-free basis to start off with, taking advantage of her situation with Phil.

Nish later asked Kat out on a date but she rejected him, explaining that it was too soon after Phil.

EastEnders viewers have now been left grossed out by the idea of Kat and Nish together.

Nish turned his attention towards Kat (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish asked Kat out on a date

Yesterday, Nish offered Kat a flat and said that she didn’t have to pay rent on it for a while whilst she found her feet again.

In The Vic, Phil tried to win Kat back and offered to buy her a drink but Kat refused to have one off him.

Nish then stepped in and acted as the hero, telling Phil to stay away from Kat. With Priya mocking Nish for crushing on Kat, she encouraged him to move on from Suki.

With this, Nish then asked Kat out on a date. However, she rejected him as she wasn’t looking to move on from Phil just yet.

Fans aren’t a fan of the potential couple (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers fail to get behind the idea of Kat and Nish

With Nish having the hots for Kat, EastEnders viewers have been left feeling sick over the idea of them becoming a couple. They’re now begging the soap not to go there.

One viewer asked: “Nish and Kat? Whoever wrote this into the scripts needs to go.”

Another person said: “So now Nish is going on a date with Kat? How many more episodes until we start getting time travel, parallel universes and evil twins?”

Nish and Kat? Whoever wrote this into the scripts need to go #eastenders — C🌺 (@creole_cee) January 23, 2024

#Eastenders So now Nish is going on a date with Kat? How many more episodes until we start getting time travel, parallel universes and evil twins? — Colin "From the river to the sea" Wibbley🐙 (@colinwibbley) January 22, 2024

Tonight’s episode is a horrible watch in the fact it’s knocking me sick. Gina and dean and Kat and nish got me like this 👇🏻 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/MnOOgeEDUj — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) January 22, 2024

A third fan added: “Tonight’s episode is a horrible watch, in fact it’s knocking me sick. Gina and Dean, and Kat and Nish got me like this.”

A final EastEnders viewer ended: “Honestly, where is this show going right now? Kat & Nish, Dean & Gina. The rewrite of Denise, the return of Lauren for the 10000000th time, the entire aftermath of “The Six,” how the show attempts to “normalise” these awful men (Dean and Nish.) I mean, what the [bleep.]”

Will they become an item? (Credit: BBC)

Will Kat and Nish get together?

Last night, Kat rejected Nish’s offer of a date. However, tonight (Tuesday, January 23), Kat comes round to the idea and agrees to the date despite Stacey’s best efforts to put her off him.

As Phil angers Kat at Walford East, Kat looks to Nish for comfort. But, will they eventually become an item?

