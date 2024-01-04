EastEnders: ‘The Six’ need to come back as fans bored of ‘filler’ storylines – here’s what’s next for the murderous women

‘The Six’ consisting of Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy were the centre of attention in EastEnders throughout 2023.

However, during the 2024 New Year episodes, the spotlight has moved away from the murderous six.

As fans have now begged for ‘The Six’ to return to being the centre of the action again, here’s what’s coming up for them.

Linda stabbed Keanu (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda killed Keanu

Viewers will know that on Christmas Day 2023, ‘The Six’ gathered in The Vic and summoned Nish.

Suki had just come out to the women and had revealed her relationship to Eve, explaining that Nish had found this out and had tried to harm her.

The women then tried to protect Suki as Nish turned violent in the pub, with Denise smashing a glass bottle over him and knocking him out.

In the back of the pub, Keanu started threatening Sharon over Albie and tried to strangle her.

Linda panicked and grabbed a nearby carving fork, stabbing and killing Keanu. Nish, however, survived.

Fans want them back ASAP (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans desperate for ‘The Six’ to return

It seems that ‘The Six’ storyline is getting a bit of a break if recent episodes are anything to go by. Now, fans are wanting the storyline to be the main focus once more as they’ve already become bored of other storylines.

One fan commented: “The problem with me finally hooking into EastEnders in the run up to the Xmas episode is, now that all six of ‘The Six’ are finally being rested for a week, I feel less invested in everyone else.”

A second person said: “This episode is giving filler. Who are all these people? Give us the SIX!!!!”

Another EastEnders fan added: “EE has been dead this week ngl. Filler vibes.”

A final fan finished: “Eastenders went from the best ever Christmas with the cruel 6 to …. DROSS! The abysmal Lauren returning, evil teens, characters no one gives a [bleep] about. We want the cruel 6, not these [bleep] characters. It’s filler!”

‘The Six’ are back on screens next week (Credit: BBC)

What’s in store for ‘The Six’?

EastEnders fans will be pleased to find out that ‘The Six’ storyline will continue next week.

This will see the women panic as the builders arrive at the café – the place where Keanu’s body is buried.

The women then plan to move the body before anyone discovers it on the building site.

But, as Linda starts to spiral out of control, will they successfully move Keanu’s body without getting caught?

