EastEnders: Nadine owes money to Emma Harding, fans predict

A huge twist aired in last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, April 23), in which Nadine’s pregnancy was revealed to be fake.

She then took a phone call and promised a mystery person that they would soon get their money.

Now, EastEnders fans have predicted who this mystery person is… but who could it be?

Nadine isn’t pregnant (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nadine is faking her pregnancy

Viewers will know that Nadine recently contacted Jay and revealed that she was pregnant with his baby.

She later revealed that the baby was a girl, but Jay then questioned whether the baby was his and wanted a paternity test.

Nadine guilt-tripped him though and suggested that the money would be better spent on baby supplies instead of a test.

Yesterday night, Nadine had managed to get some money off Jay to feed herself and buy some maternity clothes.

She then headed off and took a phone call, promising someone that they’d get their money. Viewers then saw her remove a fake baby bump, revealing herself to not be pregnant.

Are Nadine and Emma working together? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Nadine mystery phone caller identity

Viewers are now wondering whether Nadine owes money to Lola’s mum – Emma Harding. This could explain why she has targeted Jay, due to Emma’s link with the family.

One fan said: “Nadine’s lying about being pregnant but who was she talking to at the end?! Emma perhaps?”

Nadine lying about being pregnant but who was she talking to at the end !! Emma perhaps #EastEnders — jane Graham (@Janeg6744Graham) April 23, 2024

nadine is surely working with emma right?? #eastenders — easstenders (@easstenders) April 23, 2024

Could Emma be on the phone to Nadine? & could Nadine be Emma’s secret daughter? 😱🤔 #EastEnders — L E W I S🤟🏼 (@97_LewisF) April 23, 2024

Another person shared: “Nadine is surely working with Emma right??”

A third viewer added: “Could Emma be on the phone to Nadine & could Nadine be Emma’s secret daughter?”

Could Emma be involved? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Who is Nadine working with?

Nadine is faking her pregnancy and is clearly lying to Jay in a bid to get money out of him.

She also owes someone some cash but it’s unclear who this is. But, could it be Emma? Many fans certainly seem to think so!

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Who is Nadine working with? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!