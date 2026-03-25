EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Oscar will wed after flashforward clue – and the bride isn’t Jasmine

EastEnders viewers love nothing more than a good theory, and this latest flashforward one about Oscar has got fans seriously talking.

After months of dissecting every second of the New Year flashforward, some eagle-eyed fans are convinced they’ve uncovered a huge hint that Oscar could be set to tie the knot.

It all comes down to a quick comment that many almost missed – but now, it’s being picked apart in detail.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Patrick and Oscar have a heart-to-heart in the EastEnders flashforward (Credit: BBC)

Flashforward theories so far…

Viewers have been busy trying to work out who the mystery gunman is who takes Oscar and Lauren hostage. Also, what happens to Penny and whether she is the mother of baby Ethan. Others want to know who Max is marrying.

However, some fans think there could be another wedding on the cards after spotting a single line of dialogue from Patrick Trueman in the flashforward.

The moment comes halfway through the New Year episode, as Oscar asks Patrick to help with his tie.

Patrick comments, ‘You’re with a Trueman now. You need to look the part, you know! This has made fans think Oscar is in a long-term romance, or could even be engaged or married.

Which Trueman Oscar is with remains to be seen – it could either be Jasmine or Josh. However, fans are leaning towards a long-term romance with Josh. Mainly because they believe the pair have better chemistry than Oscar and Jasmine.

Oscar and Josh have hit it off since meeting (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict marriage for Oscar

Of course, it remains to be seen if this fan theory proves to be right. While there is no doubting that Patrick’s comment hints at the fact Oscar is in a relationship with a Trueman, only time will tell if a wedding is on the cards.

Fans have taken to social media to share their theories…

“Patrick literally addresses Oscar as ‘A Trueman now’ in the flashforward. It’s giving engagement vibes. Or they’re married before NYD 2027 perhaps a Christmas wedding 2026 where the drama goes down at The Vic?” speculated one fan on Reddit.

Another viewer agreed. “Oscar and Josh are set to get married by the end of the year if the flashforward is anything to go by!”

“Oscar will be engaged to Josh by the end of the year after what Patrick said in the flashforward,” echoed a third fan. But could they be right?!

Of course, it’s all speculation for now. But if there’s one thing EastEnders fans know, it’s that no line is ever thrown in by accident.

And if this theory turns out to be true, it looks like Walford could be gearing up for another wedding.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Penny gets heartbreaking news at her baby scan while Nicola goes into labour early