Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, November 29), Nish messaged Eve from Suki’s phone and asked to meet her at Walford East.

He then confronted Eve about her affair with his wife before knocking her out in a moment of anger.

EastEnders fans are now begging the soap not to kill off Eve and save the character from death.

Nish asked Ravi to help him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish attacked Eve

In the latest episode of EastEnders, Nish went home and was livid after finding out about Suki and Eve’s affair.

Telling Suki that he had business to deal with at the call centre, Nish then sent Eve a message from Suki’s phone.

Pretending to be his wife, Nish asked Eve to meet him at Walford East immediately.

Once there, he confronted Eve and told her that he knew all about the affair, blaming her.

Eve told Nish that she’d been seeing Suki for ages and that they both loved each other.

With her bags, she then told Nish that they were going to get away from Walford together and there was nothing he could do about it.

However, as Eve went to leave, Nish threw something at her and knocked her out.

Nish then explained to Ravi that Eve wasn’t dead yet but that he wanted him to finish the job off for him. He couldn’t do it himself as he’d go back to prison.

Fans don’t want Eve to be axed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg soap to save Eve as her life hangs in the balance

After seeing Nish ask Ravi to finish Eve off and dispose of her body, fans of the BBC soap are scared that Eve is being axed from the soap.

They are now begging for EastEnders to save Eve and keep her alive as they don’t want to see her be offed.

One fan commented: “They better not kill Eve off – she, both the character and the actress Heather Peace, are the best thing to happen to EastEnders in a long time. Also, enough, we don’t want to see gay characters always being the victims of violence. She needs to live!”

They better not kill Eve off, she, both the character, and the actress @heatherpeace, are the best thing to happen to #EastEnders in a long time. Also, enough, we don’t want to see gay characters always being the victims of violence. She needs to live! 😭 — Dyana 🇪🇺❤️🇬🇧 (@Dyana_) November 29, 2023

If they’ve killed off Eve, we RIOT!! #EastEnders — 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙉 (@Nath_2389) November 29, 2023

if eve dies i swear i'll never watch #Eastenders ever again — bran (@BR_4_NN) November 29, 2023

A second EastEnders fan said: “If they’ve killed off Eve, we RIOT!!”

A third viewer commented: “If Eve dies, I swear I’ll never watch EastEnders ever again.”

Will Eve make it out alive? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Eve survive?

Nish and Ravi are currently plotting to kill Eve and get rid of her body. However, Nish told Ravi that she is still alive as it stands.

But, will Ravi agree to help Nish kill Eve? Is this really the end we’ll see of Eve in Walford?

