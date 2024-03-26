EastEnders: Ben will be recast after exit, fans predict

Last night in EastEnders (Monday, March 25), Ben arranged a surprise birthday party in The Vic for Callum as part of a last-minute plan.

However, he wasn’t prepared for the arrival of the police who turned up to arrest him.

With the arrest building up to an exit for Ben, EastEnders fans have predicted that the character may return with a new face.

Ben was arrested last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ben was arrested

In Walford yesterday evening, Ben hadn’t planned on doing much for Callum’s birthday.

However, Jay and Lexi soon lifted his spirits and prompted him to go all out for his husband’s birthday.

In The Vic, Ben surprised Callum with a party as all of his loved ones gathered in the pub to celebrate.

It wasn’t long before the police turned up though to arrest Ben, with Ben taking the conversation outside.

Lexi and the rest of Ben’s loved ones shared their panic as Ben was accused of committing fraud in America last year.

Fans reckon that history will repeat itself (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict ANOTHER recast for Ben character

With Ben’s arrest leading to his eventual exit from Walford as Max Bowden prepares to depart from the soap, fans reckon that the character will return in the future… looking slightly different.

They think that another recast for Ben might be on the cards, with the character already having undergone many different changes in actors over the years.

One EastEnders viewer predicted: “There will be a recast in 18 months, am sure of it.”

Another person added: “It’s so obvious that Eastenders are just gonna send Ben off to prison for a couple of months then have him come out with a different face, that’s why they’ve not had him charged with anything more serious that would put him away for years.”

A third fan added: “He’ll be back [with another head] in a year tops I bet…”

Ben’s family do all they can to help him (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Ben Mitchell?

It’s looking like Ben’s time in the Square is almost up as his exit draws nearer and nearer.

This week, Phil gets Ritchie involved in a bid to help his son. With Ben is a sticky situation, Callum then uses his career to his advantage. Will this help save Ben from prison though?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will you miss Ben in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!