EastEnders: Ben exit storyline is ‘ridiculous,’ fans complain: ‘Max Bowden deserved better’

In EastEnders last night (Tuesday, March 26), Ben went to the police station after being arrested during Callum’s birthday party at The Vic.

He was accused of committing fraud whilst in America last year, with Ritchie being roped in by Phil to help him.

Viewers of EastEnders have now been left upset over the way Ben’s exit storyline has panned out.

Ben was arrested for credit card fraud (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ben was arrested for fraud

Ben surprised Callum with a birthday party in The Vic this week but things didn’t go to plan as the police arrived to arrest him for fraud.

Last night, Ben told Lexi that she didn’t need to worry before being taken off in a police car.

Phil then contacted Ritchie to help with Ben’s case, being informed that Ben had been accused of credit card fraud whilst he was in the US trying to get treatment for Lola.

With Ben begging for Ritchie’s help so that he could be with Lexi, Ritchie realised that Ben had indeed been fraudulent.

Fans had hoped for a better exit for Ben (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans disappointed with Ben fraud plot

EastEnders fans aren’t best pleased with Ben’s exit storyline, taking to social media to share their upset.

They think that Ben should have a more dramatic plot considering that he’s leaving the soap. A more extreme crime would’ve made for a more exciting and memorable departure.

One person said: “Ben’s exit storyline is CREDIT CARD FRAUD?! Nah, Max Bowden deserved better.”

Bens exit storyline is CREDIT CARD FRAUD?! Nah, Max Bowden deserved better. #EastEnders — Tom (@toms96_) March 26, 2024

This exit storyline for Ben in #EastEnders is ridiculous!! Max Bowden deserves better. — Simy (@Simy_78) March 26, 2024

What kind of rushed, pathetic exit storyline is this for one of @bbceastenders biggest and most loved characters?! None of it makes sense and Ben and Max deserves so much better. #EastEnders — MrsJones (@MummyToADiva) March 26, 2024

Another person shared: “This exit storyline for Ben in EastEnders is ridiculous!! Max Bowden deserves better.”

A third viewer added: “What kind of rushed, pathetic exit storyline is this for one of EastEnders’ biggest and most loved characters?! None if it makes sense and Ben and Max deserve so much better.”

Lexi can’t cope with Ben’s arrest (Credit: BBC)

Is this the last we’ll see of Ben?

Tonight (Wednesday, March 27), Phil encourages Callum to be there for Ben as Jay and Lexi visit him at the police station.

Whilst seeing her dad though, Lexi gets overwhelmed and storms out. Meanwhile, Kathy starts to become suspicious of Phil. But, can anything be done to help Ben? Things don’t look good…

