EastEnders: Anna isn’t George’s biological daughter, a new fan theory suggests

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, January 2), George found out that his adoptive parents – Eddie and Gloria – were paid to bring him up.

Meanwhile, Cindy shared her concerns with Ian whilst admitting to him that she didn’t like Eddie.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that Anna isn’t actually George’s biological daughter – and Eddie knows the truth.

George’s parents told him the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George’s world crumbled apart

Last night in Walford, George’s world turned upside down when his parents told him a secret from his past.

They recently reflected on their lives and realised that they had been keeping something from George.

When George was adopted, they had actually been paid to take him in and bring him up.

Gloria later went on to explain to her adopted son that she had really wanted a child. This was a way for her to have just that.

With this revelation being a lot to process, George struggled to keep a lid on his emotions.

Eddie commented on Anna and Gina’s differences (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Anna set for paternity twist discovery?

Whilst spending some time with Gina and Anna, Eddie made a comment that they were both so different from each other.

With Cindy telling Ian that she wasn’t a fan of Eddie and didn’t have much to do with him whilst in a relationship with George, a new fan theory suggests that Eddie knows Cindy’s secret.

She could’ve had an affair before Anna was born, with Anna turning out to be the daughter of another guy rather than George.

The fan theory reads: “Anybody else get the vibe that maybe Anna isn’t George’s daughter and his dad knows Cindy had an affair? The comment about two kids being so different.”

Another fan even suggested that Eddie may be Anna’s father, commenting: “Do we reckon George’s dad is actually Anna’s dad and did he SA Cindy? Because he’s implying very dark stuff to Gina and Anna about them being daughters of the same father yet so different.”

Could this theory be true? (Credit: BBC)

Does Eddie know something George doesn’t?

Cindy clearly doesn’t like Eddie but is this because he knows about a past affair she had? Is someone else actually Anna’s dad?

Or, is Eddie Anna’s true father? Did he sexually assault Cindy and make her pregnant with Anna? Could this theory be true?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

