Daniel Osbourne in Coronation Street: Here’s what happened between him and Summer Spellman

Daniel Osbourne in Coronation Street is Ken Barlow’s son, half-brother of Peter Barlow, and uncle of Adam Barlow.

Daniel is definitely a chip off the Barlow block when it comes to his womanising ways – though he’s not always as successful in the love-life stakes as Peter or Adam!

Having ditched fiancée Daisy Midgeley at Christmas after finding out about her fling with Ryan Connor, Daniel swiftly moved on with his ex, Bethany Platt. And now he’s under suspicion of being Lauren Bolton’s secret boyfriend and killing her!

As DS Swain brings up Daniel’s colourful romantic history, exactly who has he dated? And how did they all come to an end?

Daniel and Sinead first got together when she was still with Chesney (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Daniel and Sinead

When Daniel first arrived in Coronation Street, he fell for ditzy, funny Sinead Tinker. Only trouble was, Sinead was in a relationship with Chesney Brown.

The pair fought their feelings for a while but eventually they couldn’t resist.

Sinead and Ches split, and she and Daniel got together.

But when Sinead got pregnant, Daniel’s dad Ken was convinced having a baby would hold his son back. So he persuaded Sinead to have an abortion.

Daniel found out and pushed his dad down the stairs. When Sinead realised he was responsible for the attack on Ken, she dumped him and went back to Ches.

Daniel and Carla had a thing (Credit: ITV)

Daniel’s bad choices

When he was apart from Sinead, Daniel made a few bad choices in the romance department.

He had a brief liaison with a journalist called Cindy Watson, who was helping him expose Pat Phelan’s wrongdoings. But that ended when Phelan discovered them in the act!

And Daniel’s worst choice was hooking up with brother Peter’s then ex Carla Connor.

He and Carla had a steamy secret affair – much to Peter’s disgust. Though Daniel conveniently forgot about their romance when he was busy telling Adam off for sleeping with Carla, too!

Sinead died in Daniel’s arms (Credit: ITV)

Daniel and Sinead’s heartbreaking end

Daniel and Sinead eventually reunited and the pair were delighted when she found out she was expecting. But in a tragic twist, Sinead was diagnosed with cervical cancer while she was pregnant. She got the bad news on the day she and Daniel tied the knot in a sweet – unofficial – ceremony in the Street.

Sinead wouldn’t start her treatment until baby Bertie was born but at first, things went well. However she and Daniel were heartbroken when her cancer returned – and this time it was terminal.

Sinead passed away in Daniel’s arms and the sad dad struggled to cope without her.

No one thought Daniel and Bethany was a good idea (Credit: ITV)

Daniel gets together with Bethany in Coronation Street

When Sinead was ill, Daniel befriended Bethany Platt. The much younger woman was smitten with Mr Osbourne, and almost as soon as Sinead died, the pair began a romance.

But though Bethany was besotted with Daniel, it was obvious to everyone that he was simply throwing himself into their romance in an attempt to get over his grief. The pair eventually split.

Daniel built a strange relationship with sex worker Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Nicky Wheatley and Daniel Osbourne

After Bethany moved to London, Daniel had a brief fling with sex worker Nicky. He tried to help her pay off her debts by borrowing cash from Geoff Metcalfe. And he paid her to wear Sinead’s cardigan and cuddle him. It would be creepy if it wasn’t so sad!

Nicky and Daniel developed a genuine connection in the end and he helped her start a new life away from prostitution. She came back in 2022 and her and her daughter moved in with Daniel.

But he was in love with Daisy and told Nicky, despite her feelings for him, a relationship wasn’t on the cards. She decided to leave the cobbles.

Daniel and Daisy almost made it work (Credit: ITV)

Moving on with Daisy

Daniel then caught the eye of Daisy Midgeley. She’s pursued him ever since she found out his mum had given him a house. Gold-digger? Daisy? Seems like it!

Despite being warned off by concerned nephew Adam, Daniel was flattered by Daisy’s attentions and after a few false starts, they finally arranged a date.

And it soon blossomed into something more. Daisy’s initial money-grabbing tendencies actually turned into genuine love and the pair got engaged at Christmas 2022.

However, she was being stalked by obsessive Justin Rutherford. He made to throw acid in her face on her wedding day so as to scar her for life and only he would want her. Ryan Connor jumped in the way, though, and he took the full brunt of the acid.

Daniel and Daisy never made it down the aisle and she grew closer to Ryan as she nursed him through his injuries. They ended up sleeping together and Daniel found out. He finished their relationship.

Max is suspicious when Daniel helps Summer who feels faint (Credit: ITV)

Daniel Osbourne and Summer Spellman

While Daniel was putting all his eggs in Daisy’s basket, he seemed completely oblivious to the fact pupil Summer Spellman had a crush on him.

He thought he was just helping a kindred spirit with her studies, but she was infatuated. Max Turner jumped to the conclusion there was something inappropriate going on between Summer and Daniel when he discovered a love poem while snooping through Summer’s school bag.

He was convinced Daniel penned the poem for Summer. Things took a terrible turn after Max accused them during the school’s Ice Ball and innocent Daniel found himself in BIG trouble!

Summer attempted to set the record straight, she apologised to Daniel for landing him in trouble with the police. But he wasn’t even allowed to talk to her after being suspected of unprofessional conduct.

Daniel ended up losing his job and Summer developed an eating disorder as she tried to compete with Daisy.

Fortunately, Summer got help and is now in recovery. Meanwhile, after ending things with Daisy, Daniel reunited with Bethany Platt when she returned on New Year’s Eve.

Despite their initial attempts to pretend it was just casual, Bethany and Daniel now seem to be properly together. Although they’ve already had plenty of break-ups in the last two months!

Did Daniel hurt Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

What does Daniel know about Lauren in Coronation Street?

Meanwhile, he’s under suspicion of murdering Lauren Bolton, who has gone missing! Once again it’s Max Turner who’s pointed the finger at him, but does Daniel actually know anything about her disappearance? Did Daniel kill Lauren?!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

