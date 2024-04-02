Coronation Street: Tracy ‘leaves’ the cobbles and fans are baffled over character departure

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, April 1), Tracy and Steve decided to get back together and announced their reunion in the pub.

However, Tracy then found out that Steve had destroyed a letter from Tommy and decided to leave Steve once more.

Now, Coronation Street fans want to know whether this really is the last they’ll see of Tracy.

Tracy found out about Steve’s betrayal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tracy left Steve again

Yesterday evening, Amy gave Tracy some food for thought as she realised what she’d actually lost by breaking up with Steve.

Tracy then nipped round to the Barlow house and had a shower, coming face to face with her husband who wanted to know why she was there.

Suggesting that they gave each other another chance, Tracy and Steve soon headed to the Rovers and announced their reunion.

However, Tracy soon received a phone call from Tommy and realised that he’d sent her a letter through the door of the flower shop.

After first being blamed by Tracy, Amy admitted that Steve had probably done something to the letter.

Once Tracy found out that Steve had burned the letter, Tracy then ended things with Steve again and left Weatherfield in a taxi.

Tracy said goodbye to her husband (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans confused over Tracy ‘exit’ scenes

With Tracy finding out about the letter, she decided to end things with Steve and jumped into a taxi. With Tracy suddenly departing the Street, fans have now taken to social media to share their confusion.

They’re wondering if that’s the last they’ll see of the character… Has she really gone for good?

One Coronation Street fan wondered: “Wait, is Tracy actually leaving?”

wait is Tracy actually leaving? #corrie — mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| RAFA COMEBACK ERA ⁵⁵⁴ (@rafastefbaes) April 1, 2024

Has Tracy gone for good? #Corrie — Lainie 🇵🇸 (@ElaineWharton1) April 1, 2024

#Corrie Is Tracy really leaving the street? — Annette (@pinkrumba) April 1, 2024

Another Coronation Street viewer asked: “Has Tracy gone for good?”

A third person took to social media and added: “Is Tracy really leaving the Street?”

She returns for farewell drinks (Credit: ITV)

Has Tracy left Corrie for good?

Last night’s scenes weren’t Tracy’s last as she returns back to the cobbles tonight (Tuesday, April 2) to collect the last of her things.

She then attends some farewell drinks with her family in the Rovers, as Steve tries to distract himself from Tracy’s decision to reunite with Tommy.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed whether these scenes will mark a permanent exit from the soap for Tracy though. But, will she return in the future? Will she really decide to leave Steve and go to Spain to be with Tommy?

