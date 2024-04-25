Coronation Street: Toyah and Nick to have baby during affair, a new fan theory predicts

Yesterday in Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 24), Toyah revealed a huge secret to Nick as she opened up about giving birth to a stillborn baby.

Nick then kept Toyah’s secret for her, with it only being later on that Leanne found out what had happened.

One Corrie fan theory now suggests that Toyah and Nick will have an affair and then go on to have a baby as a result of it.

Toyah told Nick about her stillborn baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah confided in Nick

Viewers will know that Toyah recently had a major outburst whilst looking for Freddie in the park. She ended up smashing up the sleuths’ car with a shovel.

Yesterday evening, Simon told Toyah and Nick that the police were sniffing around the park as they thought that Lauren’s body might be buried there.

Toyah then told Nick that she’d had a stillborn daughter – ‘Rose’ – when she was 19 as a result of Phil Simmonds’ rape. Toyah then buried her in a rose bed in the park without her mum or dad knowing.

Worried that the police would unearth her daughter, Toyah decided to go to the police station to tell the police. However, Nick stopped her when revealing that the police didn’t think Lauren’s body was there after all.

Later on, Leanne found out about Toyah’s secret once Toyah let her in on it. She then accompanied her sister as they paid their respects at the baby’s burial site.

At the end of the episode, Nick then gave Toyah a hug as he comforted her through her pain.

One fan thinks that Toyah will have Nick’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Nick & Toyah affair and baby in works?

With Nick supporting Toyah through her grief, and with Leanne being pre-occupied with the Institute, one fan thinks that the pair will soon have an affair.

Nick and Toyah’s affair may then lead to Toyah becoming pregnant with Nick’s baby.

https://twitter.com/talk_susan/status/1783224488471011344

One fan wrote: “Nick and Toyah are gonna do what they’re gonna do, and in 9 months time Toyah will get the baby she craves. Nick Jnr… shhh, it’s a secret.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

It’s not the first time Toyah and Leanne have shared men (Credit: ITV)

Will Toyah have Nick’s baby?

Toyah and Leanne have a habit of stealing each other’s men… and it looks like there could be possible chemistry between Toyah and Nick.

Toyah’s always wanted to be a mum but has struggled having children of her own. But, could her luck finally change? Could she soon fall pregnant with Nick’s baby?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Would Nick and Toyah be a good match? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!