Coronation Street will air at an earlier time tonight as soap plays catch up

Coronation Street fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the ITV soap is back on screens tonight (Wednesday, July 1). However, there is a small change to the usual schedule, with the episode airing earlier than normal before live sport takes over the channel.

Football, rugby and other major sporting events often lead to changes in ITV’s soap schedule, and there have been plenty of shake-ups in recent weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about when Corrie is on tonight.

Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air tonight (Wednesday, July 1) for 30 minutes, with the episode running from 7.45pm until 8.15pm.

The earlier start time is because ITV is showing live coverage of Belgium’s World Cup clash with Senegal, with the football beginning at 8.15pm.

For anyone who would rather watch at a time that suits them, today’s episode has been available on ITVX and YouTube since 7am.

The trial does not go well (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

Ben finds himself under mounting pressure as Megan’s trial begins, while Megan insists she’s the real victim and challenges his parenting.

Elsewhere, Sam is left furious after discovering Nick and Toyah have kept the truth about the trial from him, while Will opens up emotionally to Tim.

Idris treats Leanne to lunch and a pampering session, and Sarah’s awkward run-in with Jodie leaves David wondering what is really going on between them.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began making new episodes available to stream from 7am each day.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures for the first quarter of 2025 revealing ITVX reached a record-breaking one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time ever. Coronation Street and Emmerdale have clocked up 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, while soap viewing has risen by 35 percent compared with the first quarter of 2024.

Further schedule changes arrived in January 2026. Following the huge Corriedale episode, Corrie moved away from airing three times a week and now broadcasts every weekday in 30-minute episodes.

Emmerdale kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air Monday to Friday, with new episodes continuing to arrive on ITVX every morning from 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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