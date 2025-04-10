As Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne secures first major role since Peter Barlow exit, here’s whether he could return to soap

Coronation Street and Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne will soon be back on our screens once more in a new role.

Soap fans will know that Chris bowed out of the ITV soap in 2023, with Peter’s final scenes airing on Boxing Day.

And, after a panto stint last year, he’s now bagged himself a new role in a drama titled The Feud.

He’ll be back on our screens once more (Credit: Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne bags new role in drama

Chris left Corrie in 2023 as his character Peter parted ways with partner Carla and headed off for a life sailing the seas.

In 2024, Chris starred in the pantomime Pinocchio in Bradford, taking to the stage. But, now he’s about to head back to the small screen.

He’ll star alongside Jill Halfpenny in Channel 5 drama The Feud. And, fans don’t have long to wait with the drama airing this Monday (April 14).

Chris is set to play the character of builder Lee, with the six-part drama being filled with suspense and gripping scenes.

Other soap stars to appear in the series are Amy Nuttall and Larry Lamb.

Will Peter ever return to the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Will Peter ever return to Coronation Street?

Currently in Corrie, Peter and Carla are divorced. Peter’s got a new woman in his life while on the cruise ship with his mate and Simon.

And, Carla’s loved up in Weatherfield with DS Lisa Swain with the couple living together in Carla’s flat for the time being.

With Chris securing new roles elsewhere, it seems that Peter won’t be returning to the cobbles anytime soon.

However, a return in the future shouldn’t be ruled out. It’s the world of soap after all and characters come and go often. Perhaps Peter will get fed up with life at sea one day…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

