Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul asks Abi to secure him drugs as he plans his death

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Tuesday, January 9), Paul asks Todd to help him end his life when he feels like he’s ready to.

Later on, after a failed trip to the GP to secure a prescription, Paul asks Abi to help him get his hands on some drugs.

But, will Abi rumble the reason as to why Paul wants the drugs in Coronation Street spoilers?

Paul wants to get his hands on some drugs (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul asks Abi for help

Paul asks Todd to help him end his life when he decides the time is right but Todd refuses to help him.

Heading off to the surgery, Paul asks Dr Gaddas if she could prescribe him some morphine for the pain but she fails to do so.

In the Rovers, Abi overhears Paul complaining about his GP appointment and feels bad for him.

With Abi being invited back to the flat, Paul asks her to help him secure some drugs. It soon becomes clear as to why he wants them. But, will Abi do as Paul wants?

Abi’s caught with drugs (Credit: ITV)

Cassie causes trouble for Abi

At work, Cassie thanks Kevin for giving her another chance and not sacking her from her job.

After Kev praises Abi for being so kind and forgiving to Cassie, Abi makes out that she has to deal with a breakdown but really goes to meet Dean to buy some drugs for Paul.

However, Cassie follows her and takes a photo of the drug exchange. But, will she show Kev the photo?

Evelyn is messing with the wrong guy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Terry threatens Evelyn

Evelyn does some investigating to search for evidence that Terry is running a puppy farm.

Afterwards, Evelyn spots Terry at the precinct and follows him after seeing him holding lots of puppy food.

She doesn’t go unnoticed though, making Terry threaten her to get off his case. But, will Evelyn leave him alone?

Will Aadi admit his true feelings to Amy? (Credit: ITV)

Asha plays matchmaker

As Dev reveals his party arrangements for Aadi and Asha, Asha goes along with his ideas.

Aadi then agrees to go to the birthday lunch arranged by their dad before holding an after-party at his flat.

Asha then invites Amy to the lunch, attempting to get Aadi to admit his true feelings to Amy. But, will he be honest about how he feels?

Ed takes Damon’s money (Credit: ITV)

Ed sparks fear into Damon

Damon gives Ed some money to buy some things for the bar renovations but worries when Dee-Dee tells him about Ed’s gambling addiction.

Worrying that Ed will spend his money, Damon is thrown into panic. But, will Ed gamble Damon’s money?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

