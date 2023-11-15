Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Amy arrested for criminal damage

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, November 15), the police at the anti-spiking demo arrest Amy.

Determined to get her message across, Amy vandalises a police officer’s car and is soon escorted off in handcuffs.

But, is Amy in serious trouble as she takes things too far in Coronation Street spoilers?

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy breaks the law

Seeing Amy focus on making signs for the anti-spiking march, Steve worries that Amy isn’t giving her coursework the attention it needs.

Amy, Summer, Evelyn and Cassie all grab their signs for the march but Amy’s soon angry when Mason and his friends start mocking them.

The police step in and prevent Amy from hitting Mason with her sign. Instead, she directs her anger onto the police officer’s car.

Grabbing a can of paint, Amy sprays it all over the car and ends up getting arrested for criminal damage. But, how will she get herself out of this mess?

Audrey’s ready to give up the barbers (Credit: ITV)

Audrey decides to sell up

Audrey rattles David and Maria’s cages when she announces that she’s selling up the barbers so that she can buy back her house.

She also wants to return to work at the salon so either Maria or David will lose their jobs.

David and Maria try and persuade Audrey to change her mind as they fear for her health and their jobs.

However, Audrey won’t be talked out of her decision and shoos them out of the salon. But, who will be laid off?

Nina’s jealous of Isla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina feels pushed out

Nina’s not impressed when Asha makes plans for them to meet Isla for lunch.

As Asha turns up all dolled up, Nina can’t help but feeling jealous whilst watching Asha and Isla chat about work.

Hope wants to buy a vape (Credit: ITV)

Mason pressures Dylan

Dylan feels guilty when Sean reveals that he’s sold some of his old things to buy him a pair of designer trainers.

At school, Mason pressures Dylan into selling vapes to other kids. However, Liam mentions that Hope is only 12 when she asks to buy one.

With Mason bullying Dylan into selling the pens, will he agree to hand one over to an underage Hope?

Paul wants to keep his own voice (Credit: ITV)

Paul and Billy make a request

Billy and Paul speak to the speech therapist and ask to use Paul’s real voice for when he’s given his replacement one. But, will this be possible?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!