Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year as Jenny and Daisy reopen the Rovers

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year have revealed the Rovers finally reopens just in time for the festivities, thanks to Jenny and Daisy’s business plan!

But are they going to make a success of their new venture? Read on for all the details in Coronation Street spoilers.

Daisy is delighted to hear they can open the pub for New Year’s Eve (Credit: ITV)

Back in business!

After a few rocky weeks, Jenny Connor and Daisy Midgeley get the good news that their bid to buy the Rovers has been successful!

Hooray! Weatherfield’s best landladies are back in business.

They’re absolutely delighted and excitedly start to make some plans. When they’re in the cafe coming up with some ideas, though, they bump into Daisy’s ex, Daniel who’s got something to say…

But it’s not all bad news. Jenny tells Daisy that she’s spoken to Waterford’s and they’ve agreed they can reopen the pub in time for New Year’s Eve.

As the locals muck in and get the place spick and span ready for it’s grand unveiling, there’s a feeling of happiness and joy.

Bethany’s got some thoughts on the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

Old flame

It’s not all plain sailing, of course – when is it ever? Because as well as dealing with reopening the pub, and nursing her broken heart, Daisy is coping with the return of Daniel’s old flame, Bethany Platt.

She’s feeling bad that Daniel appears to have moved on already. When she tries to rekindle things with Daniel on New Year’s Eve by visiting him for a kiss to ring in 2024, she’s shocked to find him with Bethany.

But she perks up when she discovers they can move back into the pub while the sale goes through.

Daisy later reveals to Jenny Daniel and Bethany slept together and she’s heartbroken. Jenny makes sure to tell the Platts’ everything, leaving them to deal with Bethany’s drama!

Bethany’s not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Butt out, Bethany!

Despite Jenny backing Daisy over Daniel and Bethany, things are strained between the pair at work. Daisy’s not happy when Jenny vetoes all her ideas to put on special offers and boost custom in the pub.

So when Bethany saunters in and sneeringly points out how empty the Rovers is, Daisy’s fuming. She quickly writes out a sign, offering a free drink with every hotpot.

Have the new landladies bitten off more than they can chew?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Will Daisy make a success of the pub? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!