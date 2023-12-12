Coronation Street: Daisy, Ryan and Daniel love triangle needs to end, fans beg

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, December 11), Daniel took Daisy into the Rovers and asked her whether they could buy the pub.

Daisy asked if she could have some time to think about it, although she then said that she would probably say ‘yes’ anyway.

Coronation Street fans are now desperate for the soap’s love triangle to finish and for Daniel to confront Daisy over her affair with Ryan.

Daniel wants to own the pub (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daniel wants to buy the pub with Daisy

Yesterday evening in Weatherfield, Daniel surprised Daisy and took her to the Rovers. He’d been let in by the Waterfords so that he could take a look at the place.

He then suggested that they buy the pub instead of a flat over at Redbank, although Daisy wasn’t as keen.

She asked Daniel if she could sleep on it before making a decision, although she did do a good job of keeping his hopes up.

Viewers will know that Daniel recently found out about Daisy and Ryan’s affair after receiving a video link from Simon.

However, Daniel told Simon afterwards that Daisy loved him and that he was willing to forget all about it.

Daisy currently has no idea that Daniel knows about what she and Ryan got up to. But, how long can they play happy families for?

Daisy is oblivious to Daniel knowing the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand that Daisy romance story ends

Coronation Street fans have now become frustrated as Daniel brushes Daisy and Ryan’s affair under the carpet.

They finally thought that the story was coming to an end after Daniel found out the truth, and now they’re begging for the soap to wash their hands of the love triangle.

One fan joked: “We will all be dead and buried (or cremated) by the time this Ryan, Daisy, Daniel thing is over.”

Another fan said: “Zzzzz. This Ryan/ Daisy/ Daniel thing is getting on my wick.”

Zzzzz

This Ryan/Daisy/Daniel thing is getting on my wick #Corrie — LeTrinity65 (@LisaBro21177876) December 11, 2023

Sick of this Daisy and Ryan stuff. Daniel could do better #Corrie — Michaela 🌸 (@DivineMichaela) December 11, 2023

Daisy just needs to leave Daniel and move to Glasgow with Ryan. I'm sick of her meaningful looks.

#Corrie — Glitter-girl (@methatsitok) December 12, 2023

A third person commented: “Sick of this Daisy and Ryan stuff. Daniel could do better.”

A final fan complained: “Daisy just needs to leave Daniel and move to Glasgow with Ryan. I’m sick of her meaningful looks.”

Daniel and Ryan fight (Credit: ITV)

Will Daniel confront Daisy over the affair?

Later on in the week (Friday, December 15), Daniel and Ryan get into a fight in the Bistro.

But, will the truth finally come out? Will Daniel admit that he knows all about the affair? And, will Ryan go to Glasgow with Crystal or stick around for Daisy?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Daniel confront Daisy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!