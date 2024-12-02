Sean Wilson breaks silence on soap axe after ‘unfounded’ sex claim as fans demand Coronation Street take action

Sean Wilson has spoken out for the first time about his shock Coronation Street axe.

The actor – who played Martin Platt – was due to make a return to the ITV soap ahead of Helen Worth’s soap exit. However, he later stepped down ahead of his return due to “personal reasons”, ITV announced.

Now, Sean has revealed he was dropped from the soap due to an allegation of indecent assault from the ‘90s.

Sean was due to return to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Sean Wilson on Coronation Street axe

In a new interview, Sean – who was set to return for 10 Corrie episodes – has shared how his “whole world was blown apart” by the allegation.

Speaking to The Sun, Sean claimed that two weeks into filming he received an email from soap bosses asking for a meeting.

It’s been hell. I’ve been low all the way through

According to Sean a part of the email read: “This is to discuss a historical allegation of a sexual nature which has been made about you in the past few days relating to when you were previously under contract to the programme. We will realise this will come out of the blue for you as it has for us.”

The actor has spoken out about his axe (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s been hell’ says Sean Wilson

Talking about the allegation, Sean said: “I have no idea who had made this complaint or anything about it but I lost my job. It’s been hell. I’ve been low all the way through.”

The Martin Platt actor has since been cleared – with no further action to be taken.

Sean also said the allegation is said to have happened in 1997, and was made by a woman who had links to the soap.

He then spoke to a detective constable in October, in which Sean claims he was told different details about the allegation than what he’d ITV allegedly told him.

Coronation Street fans demand bosses ‘to bring Sean back’

Following Sean’s candid interview, soap fans were quick to share their thoughts on the situation.

“CORRIE BOSSES OWE SEAN Wilson AN APOLOGY SO [expletive] OFF WITH THEM,” fumed one person on X.

Bring him back @itvcorrie and re-film Gail’s ending

Someone else penned: “I don’t even watch #Corrie anymore. But it is awful to hear Sean Wilson @SeanWilsonChef was fired over an unfounded historical allegation.

“Fans were robbed over Martin’s return and a reunion with Gail over a lie. Bring him back @itvcorrie and re-film Gail’s ending to be with him,” they added. A third person replied: “I hope he doesn’t go back after all this. He deserves better.”

ED! UK has contacted ITV Coronation Street for comment.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Shona gets injured during car accident chaos