Coronation Street is on tonight, here’s the schedule for the rest of this week

Despite it being a Tuesday, Coronation Street will air on ITV tonight (April 2) at 8-9pm as the soap undergoes a schedule change.

Tonight’s episode will air to make up for a lost episode on Friday night (April 5.)

But, as a new episode of Corrie airs tonight, when is the soap on for the rest of the week?

Corrie won’t air on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street schedule change

Viewers of Corrie will know that the soap doesn’t usually air on a Tuesday. Instead, it airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

However, tonight sees a slight schedule change take place for the show as the latest episode airs at 8pm for one hour.

This means that the soap will air for three days in a row, with the last episode of the week now airing tomorrow (April 3), instead of Friday.

On Friday, instead of Coronation Street, a women’s football match will air on the ITV channel instead as England take on Sweden.

Kick off starts at 8pm meaning that Corrie won’t be able to air as it usually does.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Bethany snoops around (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Coronation Street tonight

Tonight, Bethany goes round to Daisy’s to help her cook the apple pie for their meal. However, she soon takes the opportunity to rummage through the back room of the pub and finds Stephen’s journal…

Elsewhere, Maria takes the step of going back to work having installed a secret camera in the flat. With Gary home-schooling Liam, Maria worries when she watches Liam enter the bathroom and fail to come back out.

She then leaves the salon to check up on Liam. But, has something happened to him?

Also, in other areas of the Street, Tracy returns home to collect the last of her belongings as Ken arranges farewell drinks for her in the Rovers. Steve tries to distract himself from his wife’s departure. But, is Tracy really leaving the Street?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!