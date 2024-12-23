Coronation Street: John Thompson gives final hint at what to expect in Gail exit scenes – and it’s ‘classic Corrie, with a bit of a twist’

Coronation Street star John Thompson has dropped a hint about Gail Platt’s exit scenes.

Soap legend Gail is leaving the soap after 50 years on Christmas Day. Actor Helen Worth announced her departure earlier this year.

And ahead of her exit episode, John – who plays Gail’s on-screen fiancé Jesse Chadwick – has dropped a ‘clue’ over the outcome of Gail’s exit.

Coronation Street Gail Platt wedding

With Helen having already filmed her final scenes as Gail, the soap has promised ‘a happy ending’ for the character.

Recently engaged, Gail and Jesse are due to get married on Christmas Day – to tie-in with the Weatherfield icon’s exit.

On Thursday (December 19) Jesse actor John appeared on Lorraine and spoke about the potential wedding.

“Well, obviously I can’t give too much away,” he teased. The actor continued: “As it’s a soap, it would be ridiculous for a wedding to go smoothly.”

Coronation Street star drops hint about Gail and Jesse’s wedding

He added: “That just doesn’t happen. There has to be jeopardy, and there is.”

Referring to her previous walks down the aisle, John quipped: “I would like to think this is lucky number 7 for Gail, really.

“She has had quite a catalogue of disasters in the past. I would like to think Jesse actually saves the day for Gail’s exit.”

Christmas episode ‘is classic Corrie with a twist’

Meanwhile Corrie’s show boss Kate Brooks also previously shared that the festive episode will be focused on Gail’s potential weddings

She told Digital Spy: “Whether she goes through with that or not, I cannot say anything! But this is a story with the Platts at the heart of it.

“It’s really festive. Basically, it’s a story about family and how secrets impact and implode on a family. There are a lot of betrayals. Lots of secrets are exposed during this episode and it will be like classic Corrie, with a bit of a twist.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm.

