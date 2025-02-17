Coronation Street follow-up: As Carla pushes Rob down the stairs, will he survive? All we know

In Coronation Street tonight (Monday, February 17), Carla pushed Rob off some stairs after he beat Lisa up.

With Rob telling Carla he punched Lisa in the head and left her ‘dying’ in the car, Carla got her revenge.

But as Rob lies unconscious on the floor, is he dead or is he still alive? Here’s all we know!

Carla fought back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla pushed Rob

In tonight’s instalment of Coronation Street, Mandy took Carla out of her hospital bed and took her to an abandoned warehouse whilst Rob was breaking out of hospital.

Rob had attacked a prison officer and had stolen his uniform before luring Lisa to where Carla was.

With Lisa breaking her end of the deal she made after the kidney transplant and attempting to call Kit and land Rob in it with the police, Rob saw red.

Realising Lisa wasn’t going to give him £5k to flee prison, he bashed her head in and left her in her car ‘for dead.’

Rob then returned to see Carla and told her about Lisa’s deal. He then suggested that he had possibly killed Lisa…

As he went to flee, Carla then used her energy and pushed him down the stairs and over the bannister.

With Rob lying unconscious on the floor, Lisa then rushed in and revealed that she was actually alive. But, she couldn’t believe what Carla had done…

Will Rob survive? (Credit: ITV)

Is Rob dead in Coronation Street?

Later this week, Lisa is questioned by Kit and Craig as a police investigation is sparked over what happened to Rob.

It is unclear whether Rob’s alive. He could very well be dead…

But, one thing is for sure, the drama is going to continue throughout the rest of the week and Carla and Lisa won’t get much time to rest…

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Rob tries to escape prison

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!