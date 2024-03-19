Coronation Street's Roy, DS Swain, the background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street: DS Swain becomes new enemy of viewers after interrogating Roy during Lauren case

DS Swain has made Roy her prime suspect

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, March 18), Roy prepared to head to the police station but didn’t get there on time.

After Roy explained that he’d been held hostage, DS Swain proceeded to give Roy a hard time.

Corrie fans have now turned on the character as their ‘new favourite’ quickly turns into their ‘enemy.’

Coronation Street's Roy is scared
Roy was held hostage by two men (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain had little sympathy for Roy

With online trolls causing upset for Roy following his arrest, Max visited Lauren’s dad – Reece – in prison last night.

He told him that Roy was getting hate and was being accused for something he didn’t do.

Soon after this, Roy was approached by two of Reece’s mates who locked him in the café and started to attack him.

Before they could cause much physical harm though, Nick and Carla burst into the café and saved Roy.

With Roy late to his police interview with DS Swain, Carla explained to the detective that Roy had a valid explanation for being late.

DS Swain still condemned Roy for his late arrival and explained that they would have to reschedule. Roy was then taken to give a statement regarding his hostage situation.

DS Swain isn’t popular with fans (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans turn on DS Swain as they defend Roy

Before making Roy a suspect in Lauren’s case, DS Swain was fast becoming a new fan favourite. However, now fans have branded her their new ‘enemy’ over her unfair treatment of legendary character, Roy Cropper.

One fan complained: “Oh great, it’s my enemy DS Swain, HATE her.”

Another person said: “I don’t like DS Swain after interrogating our Roy.”

A third Coronation Street viewer added: “Think I preferred Swain when she just have disapproving looks to Craig.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

ED Coronation Street WhatsApp call to action advert

Coronation Street's DS Swain is questioning Roy
Will Swain work out what happened to Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

Will DS Swain crack the case?

DS Swain’s number one suspect at the moment is Roy. However, she’s failed to look into Lauren’s mystery boyfriend.

But, has Lauren really been murdered? Will DS Swain realise what happened to Lauren sooner rather than later for Roy’s sake?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week (18th-22nd March)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Do you like DS Swain? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Tamzin Meyer
Assistant Soap Editor

Related Topics

Coronation Street DS Swain Lauren's Disappearance In Coronation Street Roy Cropper