Coronation Street: DS Swain becomes new enemy of viewers after interrogating Roy during Lauren case

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, March 18), Roy prepared to head to the police station but didn’t get there on time.

After Roy explained that he’d been held hostage, DS Swain proceeded to give Roy a hard time.

Corrie fans have now turned on the character as their ‘new favourite’ quickly turns into their ‘enemy.’

Roy was held hostage by two men (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain had little sympathy for Roy

With online trolls causing upset for Roy following his arrest, Max visited Lauren’s dad – Reece – in prison last night.

He told him that Roy was getting hate and was being accused for something he didn’t do.

Soon after this, Roy was approached by two of Reece’s mates who locked him in the café and started to attack him.

Before they could cause much physical harm though, Nick and Carla burst into the café and saved Roy.

With Roy late to his police interview with DS Swain, Carla explained to the detective that Roy had a valid explanation for being late.

DS Swain still condemned Roy for his late arrival and explained that they would have to reschedule. Roy was then taken to give a statement regarding his hostage situation.

DS Swain isn’t popular with fans (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans turn on DS Swain as they defend Roy

Before making Roy a suspect in Lauren’s case, DS Swain was fast becoming a new fan favourite. However, now fans have branded her their new ‘enemy’ over her unfair treatment of legendary character, Roy Cropper.

One fan complained: “Oh great, it’s my enemy DS Swain, HATE her.”

Oh great it’s my enemy DS Swain HATE her #corrie — Loz ❤🐝 (@lbozza17) March 18, 2024

i don’t like ds swain after interrogating ar roy. #Corrie — broden (TIMELESS OUT 14.6) (@brodenisbored) March 18, 2024

Think I preferred Swain when she just gave disapproving looks to Craig. #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) March 18, 2024

Another person said: “I don’t like DS Swain after interrogating our Roy.”

A third Coronation Street viewer added: “Think I preferred Swain when she just have disapproving looks to Craig.”

Will Swain work out what happened to Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

Will DS Swain crack the case?

DS Swain’s number one suspect at the moment is Roy. However, she’s failed to look into Lauren’s mystery boyfriend.

But, has Lauren really been murdered? Will DS Swain realise what happened to Lauren sooner rather than later for Roy’s sake?

