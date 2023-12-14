Coronation Street: Daisy is in danger of Daniel’s ‘dark side,’ fans worry

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, December 13), Daisy finally confessed to sleeping with Ryan as she was unable to hide the truth from Daniel any longer.

However, she soon found out that Daniel already knew and had been pretending that he was completely unaware of what she had done up until now.

Coronation Street viewers are now fearing that Daniel might harm Daisy as his world unravels.

Daisy couldn’t keep it a secret for any longer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy made a confession

Yesterday evening, Daisy spoke to Ryan and was stunned to hear Ryan’s suspicions about Daniel.

Ryan believed that Daniel already knew about their affair and had sabotaged his chance of getting the job at the gym.

Later on, as Daniel asked Daisy to sign the documents for buying the Rovers, Daisy told him to wait.

She then blurted out that she’d slept with Ryan, being surprised at Daniel’s lack of shock.

Daniel then revealed that he already knew and had meddled with Ryan’s job opportunity in an act of revenge.

Daisy told Daniel that she would buy the Rovers with him and would adopt Bertie but only when he could trust her again.

She didn’t want to sign as she thought that Daniel was trapping her into staying in the relationship.

Fans are worried that Daniel is turning back into his old self (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Daisy after Daniel confession

Coronation Street fans are now worried about what Daniel is capable of after seeing him get revenge on Ryan and lose his temper with Daisy.

He could be about to harm Daisy, turning back into his ‘dark’ self and into the guy who pushed Ken Barlow down the stairs.

One Coronation Street fan warned: “Nah, Daniel is a wrong ‘un. Run, Daisy, run!”

Another person said: “Daisy should count her blessings that she and Daniel weren’t near the stairs.”

Daisy should count her blessings that her and Daniel weren't near the stairs. #Corrie — Owen 🎅🎄☃️🦌✨️ (@itzzzo_) December 13, 2023

Daniel's true colours are rippling to the surface. His real DARK side! That was a sinister outburst from Daniel towards Daisy 😬#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 13, 2023

A third viewer exclaimed: “Daniel’s true colours are rippling to the surface. His real DARK side! That was a sinister outburst from Daniel towards Daisy.”

Another wondered: “When will Daisy see Daniel is abusive?! Gosh, I hate this character!”

A final fan finished: “Daisy, avoid stairs at all costs when Daniel’s around!”

Will Daniel forgive Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Should Daisy worry about Daniel?

At the moment, Daisy wants to make things work with Daniel but it’s not going to be easy for Daniel to forgive and forget.

Over Christmas, the return of Daniel’s ex sees him sleep with Bethany Platt with this news breaking Daisy’s heart. But, is this the end for Daisy and Daniel’s relationship?

