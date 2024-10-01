Coronation Street: 4 huge theories on what’s wrong with DS Swain as fans fear for her safety

Coronation Street fans have conjured up four huge theories as to what’s wrong with DS Swain following her obvious pain last night (Monday, September 30).

Swain was seen acting rather strangely yesterday evening as she complained about her work phone being broken, whilst also being in some sort of pain.

Here are four huge theories on what could be wrong with DS Lisa Swain as fans demand answers.

Swain is under a lot of pressure (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street DS Swain theory 1. Stress related illness

It’s no secret that Lisa is under a lot of pressure at the moment. She never catches a break these days, with the Weatherfield crime rate being so high.

Currently, she’s trying to investigate the ‘suicide’ of Joel Deering. And, she’s also trying to parent a troublesome Betsy single-handedly too.

Therefore, it could be possible that Lisa is experiencing the physical symptoms of stress…

Is something seriously wrong? (Credit: ITV)

2. A more serious illness

It is possible that something more serious is the matter with Lisa. She’s been gagging and doubling over in pain, whilst also sporting pain in her arm too.

One fan theorised that Lisa could have breast cancer. But, could they be right?

The theory reads: “I think DS Swain might have breast cancer and Carla will support her through it. That’s my guess.”

Betsy has been rebelling recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street DS Swain theory 3. Betsy lashed out

With Lisa’s phone also being on the blink, and with Lisa also admitting to Carla that Betsy’s been taking everything out on her, it’s possible that Betsy turned physically violent towards her mum.

It is coming up to the third anniversary of Becky’s death, so could Betsy be expressing her grief in a violent way?

One fan suggested: “I don’t think Swain would kill Joel. I am going down a different path and saying Betsy has hurt her. I think it’s far to obvious for it to be Joel.”

Did Swain have a showdown with Joel? (Credit: ITV)

4. Joel showdown

The last time we saw Joel, he had a huge cut on his face without any explanation as to how it got there.

Joel’s getaway car was also still parked up in the woods, meaning that it’s possible that someone got to him before he had change to run away after his planned ‘suicide.’

With Swain’s phone being broken, and with her sporting arm and stomach pain, it could well be that she got to Joel before he had chance to run away. With Betsy making everything ‘personal’ for Swain with Joel, she could’ve tried to protect her daughter and then have been attacked by Joel as a result. Or, alternatively, she could’ve injured Joel or even killed him during a showdown.

One fan shared: “Just remembered Joel had a cut on his head in the scene where he rang Dee-Dee saying goodbye… bet he fought with Lisa (which explains her injuries and also no pepper spray) and then fled to do his elaborate ‘suicide’ but someone else got to him before he could!”

Another commented: “Rewatched the scenes, when Swain said ‘Betsy’s involvement changed everything’ – she has so killed him/ accidentally killed him.”

